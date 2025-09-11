2 Reasons Rams' Defense Is In Line For Special Performance
The Los Angeles Rams will head on a road trip in Week 2 to face another AFC South opponent. They will be facing the Tennessee Titans. That is a big game for the Rams as they want to get off to a fast 2-0 start.
That is something they have not done in awhile and it will give them a boost in confidence for the rest of the season. This Rams team knows how to win on the road, and they have a personnel group that will have them up and ready for this matchup.
Two things that need to travel for the Rams are their defense and their run game. If they can do those two things well in Week 2, they will have a great chance to win this game. The Rams want to dominate once again in Week 2 and playing great defense will give the offense many of opportunities to put this game out of reach.
Rams Defense
This Rams defense is special. If they keep putting up great performances like they did last Sunday, they are going to enter the elite defense group conversation. This defense is coming off a season where they were good and very young. Now this group has had another year to learn, and it showed. In Week 2, they need to take advantage of the Titans' offensive line, which did not protect their quarterback well in their game last Sunday.
"When you have a rookie quarterback that likes to hold the ball, especially as long as Cam Ward does, you've to pass protect," said Dalton Wasserman of PFF. "Look, they had the second worst pass blocking grade in the league last week. Cam Ward was under pressure 53 % of the time. You will never win a game in the NFL, or really anywhere, if your quarterback is under pressure 53% of the time."
"Then you look at the matchup on the other side. We talked about it with another AFC South foe in Houston last week, but this Rams pass rush is a major problem. Jared Verse, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Puna Ford, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart, whoever else they are throwing at you, the Rams are monsters up front. They had the second-best pass rush grade in the NFL last week."
