Rams Praise Byron Young Before Biggest Career Opportunity

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams hit a gem when they drafted Byron Young out of the University of Tennessee. A third-round pick, Young has put forth first round production and on Sunday, Young will have his biggest opportunity yet to prove he deserves to be paid like one.

The lingering question this offseason will be in regards to whom the Rams pay first. Do they take care of Young or Kobie Turner. While that question remains unanswered, Young's ability to stop the run while putting pressure on Jared Goff should be what swings the decision in a game that could drastically change the outlook of the NFC playoff picture.

Before the game, several members of the Rams praised Young, speaking on his impact.

Sean McVay

Rams head coach Sean McVay credited Young's ability to diagnose situations in real time as a key to his success while praising Young's work ethic.

“I think his mental and the competitive stamina and his understanding of what are the things that he does really well," stated McVay. "What I think [Outside Linebacker Coach] Joe [Coniglio] does a great job of is he identifies what you are at your best. The players have an inclusion in that and then what are those key focal points that allow me to be able to continuously take steps."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Sometimes you give somebody so much. Now it's like you water things down. What are those key things that allow you to be you? I think both ‘BY’ and Verse are excellent players for us. There's some crossover, but there's also some different things that I think they complement each other well at. I've seen a consistent player."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I've seen a guy that can really understand some of the concept recognition, whether it's the preparation throughout the course of the week and some of the normal down and distances or some of the known pass situations. I'm seeing them apply a lot of the different things that they do. Then obviously physically the way they work, they're naturally going to improve because of the way they go about that.”

Jared Verse

Jared Verse spoke on Young's impact. As the Rams' outside protectors, Verse and Young have had to serve as the pillars to the Rams' defensive structure. Tasked with attacking the quarterback while protecting the edge, Young has been the anchor of the position group, playing the most snaps while having the most responsibilities.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) and Jared Verse (8) and against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“That's just a testament to the work that he’s put in," stated Verse. "I know everybody only sees what happens on the field. You might see a video that somebody posts on their story, but the amount of work that ‘BY’ [Byron Young] puts in during the offseason is impressive. That's something I [inaudible] but that's what happens when you put the work in.”

Chris Shula

Chris Shula has been at the forefront of mastering Young's usage, deploying him primarily on the edge while mixing him up with a flexible role that allows him to drop into coverage at any moment.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula on the field prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“It's like what I was talking about with Verse, it's how he affects every single play," stated Shula. "He's playing at a really high level. He has the sack numbers but he's playing at a really high level, probably the best he's ever played. On every single play, we ask a lot of him and he steps up to it every single time. That group's ascending as a whole and he's right there at the forefront of it.”

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.