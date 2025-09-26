Rams 2025 Outlook: What Makes This Team a True Contender
The Los Angeles Rams may have lost their week three game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but that doesn't spell the end of their season. Yes, they may have blown a golden opportunity to be propelled into the upper echelon of contenders.
Similarly, there are many things that can be built upon for the future. However, if the Rams have shown anything, it's resiliency. This time last year, they were in a much more difficult situation, and they still ended up winning the NFC West.
Power Rankings
Thomas Valentine is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he released his weekly team power rankings heading into week four. For the Rams, they may have dropped two spots to become the 10th-best-ranked team, but there are still positives to come away from their loss.
"Depending on whether you’re an optimist or a pessimist, there are two ways to look at the Rams’ Week 3 loss to the Eagles. The optimist would say Los Angeles is just a blocked field goal away from a perfect 3-0 start", said Valentine.
They aren't just a blocked field goal away from a perfect start to their season, but two blocked field goals away. Even the most optimistic Rams fan can agree that they had this game won, but their defense collapsed in the fourth quarter, and their offense couldn't respond with anything meaningful.
"The pessimist, however, could — and should — argue that the Rams let a 19-point lead against the Super Bowl champions slip in the second half. Something that the optimist and pessimist can agree on, though? There’s a serious case to be made that Puka Nacua could be the best wide receiver in the NFL. His 91.3 overall grade leads all receivers".
Puka Nacua has easily been the best wide receiver in football this season, and the only one who's lived up to expectations based on how he should perform. With the acquisition of Davante Adams, a lesser receiver would've shrunken, given that he wasn't being fed the ball as much anymore.
Thanks to Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay's creative play-calling, both Adams and Nacua have space in their offense to operate, with Nacua showing that he can make the most of any situation. He's the Rams' best player on offense, and the reason why they're in a good position despite their loss.
