Rams Poised to Capitalize on NFL’s Proposed Kickoff-Return Tweak
The Rams drew the highest grades in free agency for adding wide receiver Davante Adams and securing the returns of Matthew Stafford and Alaric Jackson. Now, they can turn their attention to returns – kickoff returns.
At next week’s league meetings in Palm Beach, Fla., the NFL’s competition committee will begin discussions with owners to make the dynamic kickoff a permanent part of the pro game. Introduced last year, the new kickoff rules would include two significant tweaks beginning in 2025.
First, if passed, touchbacks would move from the 30- to the 35-yard line to encourage kicking teams to be more strategic in avoiding kickoffs into the end zone. Secondly, onside kicks could be declared at any time.
While the element of surprise would be lost, ruling out such wrinkles as Sean Payton’s mid-game onside kick in the Super Bowl, teams would now be allowed to declare onside kicks in Quarters 1-3 and while leading. Currently, they’re only allowed to declare onside kicks in the fourth quarter and while trailing on the scoreboard.
And don’t think for a second that Sean McVay devalues the kicking game. His first special teams coordinator as Los Angeles head coach was the legendary John Fassel. McVay also has served on the competition committee since last year.
The Rams are poised to capitalize on the first rule change, moving the touchback 5 yards to the 35-yard line. That’s because their kickoff-return candidates are an assortment of quickness, size and speed. Each of the players to return kickoffs in 2024 are back on the roster, and all originate on the offensive side of the ball.
Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (6-1, 202 pounds) led the team last season with 453 yards on 16 returns (28.3 avg.). Running back Blake Corum (5-8, 210) averaged 26.6 yards on seven returns, and wide receiver Xavier Smith (5-9, 176) averaged 25.8 yards on six returns.
Last year, the Rams returned only 29 of 87 kickoffs. In other words, opponents forced touchbacks on 66.7 percent of kickoffs. And earlier this month, the Rams re-signed their special-teams maven, running back Ronnie Rivers. Chase Blackburn has plenty of instruments in his toolbox should the league pass the new kickoff rules, as expected.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.