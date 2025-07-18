2025 Represents Defining Games for Rams-49ers Rivalry
What is the status of the Rams and 49ers rivalry? Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan are still at the helm, the two teams are expected to compete for the NFC West this season, but the hot tempers of years past seem to not have the same intensity, perhaps due to the changing times.
The game is still one of the best in the NFL and the two franchises will always be tied as long as their head coaches are but 2025 represents what could be a defining moment in the storied rivalry, as Sports Illustated's Gilberto Manzano stated the Rams' biggest rival remains the 49ers, but the 49ers' biggest rival currently is the Kansas City Chiefs.
"There might not be a better rivalry between head coaches than Sean McVay vs. Kyle Shanahan," wrote Manzano. McVay’s Rams have won the past three meetings against Shanahan’s 49ers, but their most significant win occurred when Los Angeles beat San Francisco in the NFC title game before winning the Super Bowl in the 2021 season."
"Shanahan, however, has a 10–7 advantage in the meetings with McVay as head coaches."
Manzano then spoke about the 49ers.
"Maybe the correct answer here is the Rams, but Shanahan and 49ers players might spend the rest of their lives thinking about the two Super Bowl losses to the Chiefs. It might sting more knowing that Philadelphia managed to avenge its 2023 Super Bowl loss to Kansas City with a blowout victory in February. San Francisco had Kansas City on the ropes twice and couldn’t finish the job on the biggest stage either time."
"The 49ers’ Super Bowl window might not be completely shut, but they lost plenty of talent in the offseason after missing the postseason in 2024. Oh, what could have been had Shanahan not elected to receive the ball first in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII."
Here's the thing, the rivalry is as hot as ever, it's just changed.
In 2022 and 2023, the Rams were non-factors in the 49ers' push for a Super Bowl. In 2024, while the Rams went after the Lombardi, the 49ers were non-factors.
The classic instigators, the fiery foes. Guys like Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Deebo Samuel, those guys are gone, and the new generation only got a taste last year, as while their first matchup at SoFi was hotly contested, the rained-out rematch in San Francisco was nulled by Mother Nature.
Personally, I see this rivalry taking a new and personal direction this season. Jared Verse, Jauan Jennings (if he stays), the 49ers' young and hungry defense, Davante Adams, Jaylen McCollough, Kam Kinchens.
Those names will push this rivalry forward and with both rosters being young, confident, and hungry, with both team's poised at a Super Bowl run, their next matchup, a primetime Thursday night game, is going to see both sides turn a corner of hatred so deep and so rich, writers like myself will be commenting on it for years.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams story!
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE