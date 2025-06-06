Rams Will Have to Prevent 49ers' Revenge Game
The Los Angeles Rams swept the San Francisco 49ers last season, despite these two teams being the consensus heavyweight teams of the NFC West. The 49ers were riddled with injuries, but that doesn't take away from the fact that the Rams were able to beat them at home and on the road.
The 49ers' outlook on 2025 is heavily altered on whether or not Christian McCaffrey will be healthy or not. They still benefit from having an easier schedule due to their down year in 2024, but they won't be able to reach their highest level of dominance if he can't return to the player he used to be.
Still, the 49ers should be looking at their matchup against the Rams next season as a way to get back at their division rival, one with hopes of winning a Super Bowl. I don't believe the 49ers' injury luck will be as horrendous as it was last season, which means they should also be in the mix for winning the division next year.
This makes their matchup even more important against the Rams, as after their offseason additions, they are undoubtedly the favorite to win the NFC West. FOX Sports released an article ranking the top ten revenge games for next season, and this NFC West heavyweight matchup made the list.
"Last season, Kyle Shanahan's 49ers were swept by Sean McVay’s Rams for the first time since 2018. And while Shanahan still leads the all-time series against his close friend and former coaching colleague (10-7 including postseason), it’s fair to say that if the 49ers want to get back to the Super Bowl, that path leads through the reigning NFC West division champs in Los Angeles".
While the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals may have improved from last year to this year, I think both of them are far from the 49ers and Rams, despite the 49ers coming in last place a season ago.
The 49ers still have one of the most talented rosters, and it'll be a daunting task for the Rams if they want to sweep them again in 2025. However, if they manage to pull that off, they give themselves a big boost in their chances of winning the NFC West once again.
