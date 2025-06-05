Rams’ Run-Stopping Ability Will Be Tested Early
Despite the Los Angeles Rams adding a lot of talent to the offensive side of the ball in free agency, it'll be their defense that will have to shine the brightest early on in the season. By season-end, the Rams' defense was as ferocious as ever, led by rookie phenom Jared Verse.
However, that wasn't how they started out. Their defense struggled to get going early on last season, which played a part in their slow start in 2024. If they want to avoid their slow start, and they must, their defense will have to come out swinging to start their 2025 season.
Their first two matchups are against the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans, who both had weak offensive lines last season. Their defense will shine in those two matchups before being tested by the Philadelphia Eagles in week three.
The best-case scenario for the Rams is that they're undefeated heading into week four, but the worst-case scenario is that they're 1 - 2. I won't even consider them losing to the Titans as they are much farther away from contending than the Eagles and Texans.
Either way, their week four matchup against the Indianapolis Colts will be a good indicator of how the rest of the season goes. Wyatt Miller is a staff writer for therams.com, and he wrote about what to look out for in this early-season matchup.
"Last season, the Colts ranked top 10 in rush yards per game (137.1), yards per attempt (4.7), 10-plus yard rushes (64) and rush yards over expected (+351). That production stemmed from the rare power/speed combination provided by running back Jonathan Taylor along with Richardson's dual-threat abilities.
Both Richardson and Jones are capable runners, both on designed carries and scrambles, so that aspect of the offense will likely remain intact no matter who wins the starting job. The Rams' young defensive front struggled against the run to start the season, but turned things around by the year's end.
During their five-game win streak from Weeks 13-17 (preceding a Week 18 game where starters rested), the Rams gave up an average of 99.4 rushing yards, the ninth-fewest in the league over that span.
That stretch included a stout performance against the Cardinals, where speedy quarterback Kyler Murray totaled just 32 yards on the ground. Los Angeles added defensive tackle Poona Ford and drafted outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart, defensive tackle Ty Hamilton and inside linebacker Pooh Paul to the front seven this offseason.
Those additions, plus a year of added experience for playmakers like Jared Verse, Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske and Omar Speights (all still on their respective rookie contracts), will make this a fun matchup to watch in Week 4".
With the Eagles and Colts in back-to-back weeks, the Rams' defensive front will be tested to see if they can handle a pair of good rushing teams. They couldn't stop the run, and that's what knocked them out in the playoffs last season. If they want to win the Super Bowl, they'll have to overcome that weakness.
Make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and talk to us about the Colts.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE