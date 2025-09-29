Rams Preparing for Massive Showdown After Big-Time Victory
The Los Angeles Rams picked up a much-needed win against a good Indianapolis Colts team in Week 4 of the NFL season. It was big for the Rams to win this game to show that they can bounce back after a loss.
The Rams got it done, and it was not pretty, but when they needed to make plays at the end of this game. You never can count out these Rams, especially when they are led by the head coach Sean McVay. They were ready for this one, and the Rams showed they can win in a lot of ways.
After this huge win by the Rams, they will now get ready to host their longtime NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers. But it will be important for this team to get recovered really quickly and do their best to get everything ready because the Rams will be on a short week as they play on Thursday Night Football. The good news for the Rams is that they will be at home for this game. That is the advantage they will have as the 49ers will have to travel to Los Angeles.
Rams Massive Game in NFC West
This is a huge game for both teams. The winner of this one can potentially get a hold of first place in the division. And it is going to be a good, hard-fought game. That is how divisional games usually go, especially with these two going at it. The 49ers are coming off a loss in Week 4, so you know they will come out ready to get back in the win column.
McVay on Big Win in Week 4
"This team has played really well," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "I cannot say enough about just the way that I thought it was big to be able to get the touchdown at the end of the half. It was a great job by Matthew [Stafford] and the offense. And then to come out, there was a little bit of a lull offensively. When we had a turnover and our defense was there to hold them to a field goal right there and keep it at a one-possession game, it was an unbelievable job."
"Then going to being able to drive the length of the field to get a touchdown. So big time conversions."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE