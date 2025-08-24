Fantasy Players Warned to Fade Two Rams Stars in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams are bringing a lot of high-end talent into the 2025 NFL season, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Between Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, and new wide receiver Davante Adams, they have a host of household names that have produced elite fantasy seasons in recent memory.
The team itself had quite a disappointing showing on offense last year. The Rams finished 15th in yards but just 20th in total points. Despite that performance, they still squeezed commendable fantasy campaigns out of Williams and Nacua. This season, though, they're hoping for strong seasons out of all of their key players and an overall renaissance year from the offense.
With Davante Adams coming in to replace Cooper Kupp, LA could be much more lethal through the air, particularly in the red zone. However, his prospects, along with the hopes of the entire Rams team, depend heavily on Stafford's health and effectiveness in his 17th year. The franchise gave him a two-year, $84 million contract this past offseason, reaffirming its belief in his ability to lead a winning team for the foreseeable future.
LA Rams could be hard-pressed to produce multiple fantasy stars in 2025
With the Los Angeles Rams forming a new lethal wide receiver duo, their offensive ceiling was significantly raised for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. However, not everyone's convinced that the team will field two statistically dominant wideouts this year, especially considering Matthew Stafford's age and potential regression.
FantasyPros' Pat Fitzmaurice is spooked off of both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams:
"Ah yes, the Rams’ receivers. No hate here; these guys are both terrific.
Admittedly, I’ve oscillated all offseason between “Hmm, won’t they cannibalize each other?” and “Nah, they’ll be fine.”
It’s possible Puka and Davante could both top 100 receptions and meet their season-long quotas on yardage. Bengals WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combined for a 62.4% target share in games they played together last year. Chase had 127 catches for 1,708 yards. Higgins had 73 catches for 911 yards in only 12 games.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford completed 340-of-517 passes for 3,762 yards last season. Let’s say Stafford repeated those numbers, and Puka and Davante combined for 62.4% of those targets, catches and yards. That would come to 323 targets, 218 catches and 2,415 yards.
Puka and Davante have Real-Time ADPs of WR6 and WR19, respectively. It’s not out of the question that both players meet expectations, but unlikely that both exceed expectations."
Fitzmaurice also noted Stafford's nagging back injury, Adams' age, and Nacua's lack of touchdowns as areas of concern for the Rams' fantasy prospects. While Adams is 32, a year older than Cooper Kupp, he's been able to stave off regression much more successfully in the second half of his career.
Stafford's back cost him most of training camp and preseason this year, but he was able to return for practice, and Head Coach Sean McVay said that he would have been able to go earlier had it been the regular season instead of exhibitions. Lastly, Nacua could find much more opportunities in the end zone with defenses keying in on Adams and Kyren Williams. Still, there are reasonable causes for concern with LA's offense.
