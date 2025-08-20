Fantasy Drafters Advised to Avoid Rams Star
The Los Angeles Rams are an interesting case study ahead of the 2025 NFL fantasy football season. On the one hand, they employ several powerhouses that have historically been fantastic draft values. Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams have all won fantasy players their leagues in the past.
However, there are a lot of question marks surrounding the offense heading into season kickoff. The team put up a vastly disappointing performance on that side of the football in 2024. Nacua and Williams still had strong fantasy campaigns, but the Rams themselves were a middling offense in terms of yardage and were even worse in scoring.
Head Coach Sean McVay is setting out to revitalize his team's attack in 2025. However, he'll have to get extra creative to overcome Stafford's age and regression. There's a future where the Rams improve dramatically on offense this season and wind up fielding several top fantasy options. There's also a world in which they fall flat and prove that last year's setback wasn't an anomaly but rather the beginning of the end.
Davante Adams' fantasy football stock could be plummeting
All things considered, Davante Adams had himself a pretty good year in the 2024 NFL season. Despite appearing in only 14 games and having to adjust to a midseason change of scenery, he still finished with 85 catches for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns.
Considering he put up those numbers with Gardner Minshew II and the shell of Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball, there are high hopes that he could become a top fantasy option again in 2025 with the Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford. However, there are plenty of causes for concern regarding his potential productivity with this team, too.
According to Yahoo Sports' Scott Pianowski, Adams' average draft position has taken a significant hit in Yahoo leagues recently:
"There’s generally an adjustment period on a new team, and Matthew Stafford (back) hasn’t done much this summer. No one is pining to see Adams and Jimmy Garoppolo team up again."
It's not as if we haven't seen Adams put up strong numbers alongside questionable quarterbacks. Even with Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell at the helm for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023, he still came down with 103 catches for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Rams certainly have a more well-rounded offense this year than the Raiders did then, too. Even if they have to roll with Garoppolo for parts of the season, the offensive system LA has in place should be more reminiscent of his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers than his time in Las Vegas. However, the presence of Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams could hurt Adams' fantasy stock, especially if Stafford isn't available to divvy out the targets.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE