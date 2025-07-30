McVay Excited About Rams’ Stable of RBs for This Reason
Former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew on Sunday said that when the Rams can get Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua healthy and productive, Kyren Williams and the Rams will be eating a “full, complete meal.”
Blake Corum might be the escargot in that dinner, the exotic dish with an unexpected taste. And because Williams was the Porterhouse the last two seasons, Corum could catch opponents off guard with more carries this year. Head coach Sean McVay said Saturday that the second-year running back plays a big role among a bright group of fledgling offensive stars.
“Blake's done a great job,” McVay said “You can see he's more and more comfortable. He had the forearm injury at the end of the year last year, but he has been great.
“What I think is really cool is whether you're talking about a Jordan Whittington, Blake Corum or Kyren Williams, you don't bet against these guys. These guys are going to figure it out. They're mentally and physically tough people. They're resilient. They've shown consistent instances of being able to respond, but also to stay humble through the good times. Those are the kinds of guys we're looking for.”
Rams have 8-year streak of drafting RB, longest ever
Looking for running backs is something the Rams do annually. According to Elias Sports Bureau, the Rams are the only team in the common-draft era (1967-present) to select a running back in eight consecutive drafts. They continued that streak, which began in 2018, by taking Jarquez Hunter in the fourth round this spring.
And if they already have their unique appetizer to pair with the main-course steak, Hunter is more like a stiff shot of whiskey.
“I thought you saw Jarquez do an excellent job,” McVay said after a run-focused practice Monday. “He's heavy, he's got a great body lean, and even though we're not truly tackling, you can feel that he is heavy through the hole. He's got a really good demeanor, man. He just kind of stares a hole through you. But he is continuing to show improvement.”
Update on Kyren Williams' next contract
- Negotiations were showing improvement on a contract extension for Williams before training camp, and although McVay said the meeting had “good dialogue,” he had no updates as of Monday. The Rams’ senior manager of football administration, Matthew Shearin, joined McVay in that meeting last week with agent Drew Rosenhaus.
- “It's very healthy conversations and I give him a ton of credit for the way that they've approached it,” McVay added.
Breaking news from Rams training camp is best served with OnSI. Follow @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra on X (Twitter) for the most updated information. And, don’t forget to share your thoughts on the Rams’ running backs when you visit the Facebook page (here).