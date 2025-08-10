Here’s Something Rams Haven’t Done in 7 Years
Les Snead coined the term ‘F them picks’ during the celebration following the Rams’ Super Bowl 56 win four seasons ago. Two months later, Snead and Sean McVay drafted Kyren Williams.
Williams joined defensive backs Cobie Durant and Quentin Lake in a 2022 draft class that ultimately helped the Rams pivot to a draft-and-develop philosophy. The following spring, Los Angeles drafted Steve Avila, Byron Young, Kobie Turner and Puka Nacua, then Jared Verse and Braden Fiske in 2024.
Todd Gurley was last Rams RB to sign extension
Williams was the catalyst, though. He earned every penny of the three-year, $33 million contract extension, including $23 million guaranteed, he signed Tuesday. Before Williams, who had 1,144 rushing yards in 2023 and 1,299 a year ago, Todd Gurley was the last Rams player to reach 1,000 rushing yards (both 2017 and 2018).
“It means everything,” Williams said this week after signing the extension. “For me, I'm all about commitment. I'm all about the loyalty. The people that pour into me, I'm going to pour into you. The Rams have done nothing but that since I've gotten here, since I arrived in 2022.”
Gurley also was the last Rams running back to sign a contract extension, inking a four-year, $57.5 million deal prior to that 2018 season. The Rams released him two years later in a salary-cap move.
Elite company over last two seasons
Over the last two seasons, Williams’ 2,443 rushing yards rank third in the NFL. Only Derrick Henry (3,088) and Saquon Barkley (2,967) have more.
“Through all the difficulties that I've had in my journey of injuries and whatnot, they never really batted an eye,” Williams added. “Coach McVay has always been there for me since Day 1. He's always instilled that confidence in me that I was going to continue to be the player that I hope to be.”
Williams said McVay has supported him since the day the running back broke his foot as a rookie during organized team activities.
“I remember him texting me in that hotel room,” Williams said, “telling me that I'm going to be okay, and I'm going to be better. I just remember sitting in that bed again; I started crying because this means so much to me. For my coach to come out and text me when I was at my roughest times in my rookie year, it meant so much to me. Just knowing that the organization is with me is everything.”
The Rams have their workhorse in Williams, but they must believe they can’t have enough good running backs. They’re the only NFL team that has selected a running back in each of the last eight drafts.
Their future seems bright with Williams, though. In 2025, he can become only the fourth NFL player ever to score at least 15 touchdowns in three of his first four seasons. Only Shaun Alexander, Terrell Davis and LaDainian Tomlinson have accomplished that. Williams scored 15 scrimmage touchdowns in 2023 and 16 last year.
Williams, who turns 25 on Aug. 26, could also join Tomlinson as one of two players ever to hit 15 scrimmage touchdowns in three seasons prior to turning 26 years old.
