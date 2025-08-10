Ram Digest

Here’s Something Rams Haven’t Done in 7 Years

The Los Angeles Rams identified Kyren Williams as worth ending this string.

Zak Gilbert

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Les Snead coined the term ‘F them picks’ during the celebration following the Rams’ Super Bowl 56 win four seasons ago. Two months later, Snead and Sean McVay drafted Kyren Williams.

Williams joined defensive backs Cobie Durant and Quentin Lake in a 2022 draft class that ultimately helped the Rams pivot to a draft-and-develop philosophy. The following spring, Los Angeles drafted Steve Avila, Byron Young, Kobie Turner and Puka Nacua, then Jared Verse and Braden Fiske in 2024.  

Todd Gurley was last Rams RB to sign extension

Williams was the catalyst, though. He earned every penny of the three-year, $33 million contract extension, including $23 million guaranteed, he signed Tuesday. Before Williams, who had 1,144 rushing yards in 2023 and 1,299 a year ago, Todd Gurley was the last Rams player to reach 1,000 rushing yards (both 2017 and 2018).

Todd Gurley
Dec 29, 2019; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) is pursued by Arizona Cardinals strong safety Jalen Thompson (34) in the final Rams home game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before moving to SoFi Stadium for the 2020 season. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 31-24 Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“It means everything,” Williams said this week after signing the extension. “For me, I'm all about commitment. I'm all about the loyalty. The people that pour into me, I'm going to pour into you. The Rams have done nothing but that since I've gotten here, since I arrived in 2022.”

Gurley also was the last Rams running back to sign a contract extension, inking a four-year, $57.5 million deal prior to that 2018 season. The Rams released him two years later in a salary-cap move.

Elite company over last two seasons

Over the last two seasons, Williams’ 2,443 rushing yards rank third in the NFL. Only Derrick Henry (3,088) and Saquon Barkley (2,967) have more.

“Through all the difficulties that I've had in my journey of injuries and whatnot, they never really batted an eye,” Williams added. “Coach McVay has always been there for me since Day 1. He's always instilled that confidence in me that I was going to continue to be the player that I hope to be.”

Kyren Williams
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) leaps over Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Oren Burks (42) during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Williams said McVay has supported him since the day the running back broke his foot as a rookie during organized team activities.

“I remember him texting me in that hotel room,” Williams said, “telling me that I'm going to be okay, and I'm going to be better. I just remember sitting in that bed again; I started crying because this means so much to me. For my coach to come out and text me when I was at my roughest times in my rookie year, it meant so much to me. Just knowing that the organization is with me is everything.”

The Rams have their workhorse in Williams, but they must believe they can’t have enough good running backs. They’re the only NFL team that has selected a running back in each of the last eight drafts.

Their future seems bright with Williams, though. In 2025, he can become only the fourth NFL player ever to score at least 15 touchdowns in three of his first four seasons. Only Shaun Alexander, Terrell Davis and LaDainian Tomlinson have accomplished that. Williams scored 15 scrimmage touchdowns in 2023 and 16 last year.

Williams, who turns 25 on Aug. 26, could also join Tomlinson as one of two players ever to hit 15 scrimmage touchdowns in three seasons prior to turning 26 years old.

LaDainian Tomlinson
Dec 3, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; San Diego Chargers former running back LaDainian Tomlinson emcees a Pro Football Hall of Fame ring of excellence ceremony during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The best source for Rams breaking news is OnSI. Follow @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra on X (Twitter) for the most updated information. Plus, share your feedback on Kyren Williams by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office.