Critical Piece to Rams' Success Faces Uncertain Future
The Los Angeles Rams and running back Kyren Williams are negotiating a contract. Still, if they are unable to agree to terms this offseason, Williams could find himself in a similar position next offseason.
Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network recently listed Williams as a potential franchise tag candidate next offseason.
"Kyren Williams has rapidly emerged as one of the NFL’s most productive scoring threats, making him a strong extension candidate ahead of the 2026 offseason. Still, a franchise tag designation could be possible as well," Austin said.
"Williams carried the ball 316 times for 1,299 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns in 2024. He added 34 receptions and two touchdowns out of the backfield, showcasing his versatility.
Austin noted that Williams has established himself as one of the most dependable players on the Rams' offense over the past few seasons. Although Williams' production experienced a small dip in certain areas, his importance is undeniable.
"Williams is the only player with at least 12 rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns in each of the past two seasons. His 126 red-zone touches since 2023 highlight his role as a reliable finisher and a valuable asset in the Rams’ offense," Austin said.
"With the running back franchise tag projected to be around $13 to $14 million, the Rams could view tagging Williams as a cost-effective way to retain a top-tier back while they evaluate their long-term roster plans.
"I think the dialogue has been really healthy, and the one thing about these negotiations is trying to be able to figure out, alright, where is that? That line that fits what everybody wants to be able to get done. And we all know how much we love Kyren. Drew's got a responsibility. I think his communication's been excellent, and Kyren has been the same stud that we know, great demeanor, great willingness to come out here to work, to be able to get better," McVay said.
"He's been great in terms of our communication. It means a lot just because you don't minimize those things are real and those are real things that guys have to navigate. You want to make sure that you're asking the right questions, giving them opportunities to be able to give you that feedback, and just keep the communication lines open. Hopefully, we'll see where this goes, but I think it's been really healthy and positive progress for sure.”
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!