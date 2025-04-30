State of the Rams After 2025 NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Rams spent most of the offseason revamping their roster after a narrow playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Their moves earlier in the offseason gave them the flexibility to make various moves on draft day, such as drafting their future quarterback or trading down.
The Rams traded their first-round pick again. However, this time, they gained another first-round pick in next year's draft and additional picks in this year's draft. Los Angeles has worked hard to assemble a quality roster, and the draft helped them to continue doing so.
Judy Battista of NFL.com analyzed each team's accomplishments this offseason and the remaining things each team in the National Football League must accomplish before the start of the season. She believes the Rams could do more, even though they have had a good offseason.
Battista noted that the Rams checked many boxes this offseason, including "acquiring a first-round pick from the Falcons in 2026, when they could be looking for a young QB. [The Rams] snared a productive TE Terrance Ferguson and a potentially explosive RB Jarquez Hunter [and] replaced Cooper Kupp with Davante Adams during free agency."
"We might very well look back at this draft and view the Rams picking up an extra 2026 first-round pick in a swap with the Falcons as their most important move. With essentially going year to year, Los Angeles could be in the market for a quarterback from next year’s class, and that extra first-rounder could come in handy in that pursuit," Battista said.
"Adding Adams and Ferguson gives Stafford more weapons and should help the Rams keep pace with the NFC’s elite. They were fast-rising in the second half of 2024. If this is the final go-around with Stafford, they are well-positioned for the future, too."
Los Angeles is undoubtedly well on their way to creating one of the best teams in the league heading into next season. Still, they must make a few more roster additions and hope for better injury luck than they had last season. Los Angeles is headed in the right direction.
They simply must put all the pieces together this season.
Please let us know your thoughts now when you go out and find our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Go on and make sure you follow along on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI right now and you will find all of our stories!