Sean McVay Looks to Work Magic on Another Draft Class
Even though the Los Angeles Rams had made multiple notable roster moves over the offseason, they were thought to be interested in several players with the 26th-overall pick in the NFL Draft. However, an impressive offseason still left room for improvement through the draft.
Still, the Rams traded their first-round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons, after receiving an intriguing offer. While Rams addd a second-round pick in this year's draft, missing out on first round talent undoubtedly impacts any team.
Rob Rang of FOX Sports analyzed and graded every teams' draft haul. He was not impressed with the Rams', even though they collected a valuable first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft. Still, that draft pick, does not make this draft class any better for Los Angeles.
Rang noted that even though the first round pick they recevied from the Falcons, "could be a good one." Still, Rang is not sold on this year's draft class for the Rams, as he feels they reached on multiple picks. However, teams with strong rosters have a bit more room to reach than others.
"Frankly, the Rams might need it, as I thought their draft class this year was rife with reaches. Tight end Terrance Ferguson is a good player, but I was shocked to see him come off the board at No. 46 overall, and I feel similarly about running back Jarquez Hunter roughly two rounds later.
The Rams added even more young talent to a team that stacked its roster with young talent last season, including Rookie Defensive Player of the Year, Jared Verse. The Rams' defensive line got deeper in the draft.
"I do like the physicality of edge rusher Josiah Stewart and the dependability of defensive tackle Ty Hamilton. Chris Paul Jr. was viewed as too small to be an effective inside linebacker in the NFL — but the same was once said about Ernest Jones IV," Rang said.
"Snead and head coach Sean McVay have surprised me many times before, consistently turning poorly-reviewed draft classes into divisional winners. I'm eager to see if they can do it again, with the extra 2026 first-round pick boosting the grade."
