The Rams Will Face a Few Hurdles in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams have had a productive offseason, adding talent to both sides of the ball through free agency and the NFL Draft. Although it is early, the Rams are legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
However, like every team in the league, the Rams have a few things worth watching this upcoming season. For all of the reasons there are to be excited about the forthcoming season, Nate Davis of USA TODAY believes the Rams have a few things working against them in 2025.
"Just two-plus years ago, the Rams mounted the worst Super Bowl defense in league history – largely due to a rash of injuries. Now, QB Matthew Stafford is 37, Adams will turn 33 in December, and fellow WR Puka Nacua has a lengthy injury history going back to his college days," Davis said.
"Recently extended LT Alaric Jackson, who missed nine games with blood clots during that 2022 campaign, is currently coping with the same issue, putting his availability in some question. But while injuries have the potential to derail any NFL team, it must be noted that the Rams are also going to be part of a hotly contested division that could wind up being secured by any of its four members.
Earlier this offseason, Adams noted that things are progressing well between him and Stafford. They have the potential to be one of the best duos in the league this upcoming season. The Rams wanted to become more explosive, and adding Adams undoubtedly helps them achieve this goal.
“Just through communication. That's the biggest way. That's the way I learned. I started in this game playing with Aaron Rodgers, and he's one of the most detail-oriented football players that this game's ever seen. Me coming in I was raw, and I didn't really have the same outlook on the game as I do now. That changed over time," Adams said.
"Sometimes, just being with certain people allows you to elevate your mental approach. Like I said, that football acumen, in general. It'll just be another step and another person to communicate with, and just so happens it's going to be one of the better quarterbacks to play this game, so I'm excited."
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!