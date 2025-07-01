Rams' Draft Pick Reminds McVay of the NFL's Best
The Los Angeles Rams have plenty of talent on their offense heading into the season, and because of this, Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports believes tight end Tyler Higbee could be a trade asset.
"Higbee is an older trade target at 32 years old who could come cheaper. Especially considering the fact that he has just one year remaining on his contract and tore his ACL and MCL in the 2023 playoffs. Higbee played in just three regular-season games last year, but caught two touchdowns. In the Rams' two playoff games, he caught 12 of 15 targets for 112 yards and one touchdown," Dajani said.
"In limited action last year, Higbee showed he can still be a contributor in the pass game. However, the Rams selected a player they are excited about in former Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft."
Excited may be an understatement when explaining how Rams Head Coach Sean McVay feels about Ferguson. Shortly after drafting the talented tight end, McVay raved about him. Still, McVay wanted to make his offense more explosive. It may make sense to keep Higbee in the fold.
"There are a lot of things to like. I think number one, when you hear the backstory, a guy that's overcome some adversity, obviously a special human. I have a lot of respect for [Oregon Head Coach] Dan Lanning and what they've done at that program. Then you just watch the body of work," McVay said.
McVay noted that Ferguson reminds him of some of the best tight ends he has ever coached.
"He reminds me a lot of [Former NFL TE] Chris Cooley. He has some similar body mannerisms to [Kansas City Chiefs TE] Travis Kelce. Chris Cooley was one of the first players that I ever coached in this league. He's a great football player. You could see he had a great feel [for the game], [and] great savvy," McVay said.
"Same thing, I remember my first year coaching tight ends evaluating and Travis Kelce coming out of Cincinnati. Those are big, lofty comparisons so certainly not saying that he's those guys yet, but there are a lot of instincts. He plays with a change of pace when the ball gets in his hands. I think he can play in the ‘C’ area and he’s moved around the formation.
"When things go off-schedule, he shows what a great feel that he has to find soft spots. I'm really excited to get him in that tight end room with Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen. It allows us to be able to explore maybe doing some different things. We'll see where it goes but he's a stud. We're very excited about him."
