Rams Receive High Praise Ahead of the Regular Season
After a productive offseason, the Los Angeles Rams are expected by many to be one of the best teams in the league this season.
NFL Insider Praises McVay, Rams
NFL Insider Rich Eisen recently acknowledged the Rams gave the Philadelphia Eagles a better fight than any other team in the postseason. This season, the Rams want to finish the deal and appear to have the talent to do so.
"I think the Rams may wind up by the end of the day the class of the entire conference. The team that gave the Eagles the hardest time in the playoffs last year. And again, the way that the Rams finished [in 2024] might splash over into the way they start this year," Eisen said.
"I love their young defense. I love their front seven. Let's protect Matthew Stafford, please, and let's see what this guy can do with the protection up front and [head coach Sean] McVay and running the play action and running the football. They might be the class of the conference."
Following training camp, McVay noted that the key to the Rams' success this season will be consistency. While the Rams have the talent, that talent will only take them so far. They must prepare and execute properly as well.
"I think consistency. I think the first thing is you have to connect with these guys, understand where they're at, make sure that you create an atmosphere and environment where there's the appropriate urgency, but we want them to enjoy it too. What kind of vibe do we create in here? What does it look like with their teammates and with their coaches? I feel like our guys have done a really good job of that. I think ultimately all we can control is how we impact each other in a positive way every day while also acknowledging when you talk about frustration, that it’s okay to acknowledge your real emotions," McVay said.
"You acknowledge it, and now let's respond instead of react accordingly. One of the things that you love about Matthew, or really a lot of our guys in general, is a mindset and a mindset that we're looking for. These are skills that are developed.
You get that way by leaning into hard stuff and training yourself to be able to handle those moments with that poise or calm that we're looking for. Also, being able to create the courage with how we go about every single day to go for it and not be afraid to fail. Whether it's supporting each other, whether it's responding accordingly or cultivating the kind of environment that we want to try to minimize those things as much as possible."
