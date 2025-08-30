What Makes Rams' McVay, Stafford Among the NFL's Best
By most metrics, the Los Angeles Rams have one of the best all around collections of talent in the National Football League.
McVay and Stafford Are Among the Best
Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports recently ranked the top coach and quarterback duos in the National Football League heading into the upcoming season. He ranked Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford as the fourth-best duo in the league.
"Starting to enter the territory of quarterback-coach duos that have won a championship, Stafford and McVay are still going strong heading into year five. The Rams were a Jalen Carter takeover away from upsetting the Eagles in the snow last offseason, and perhaps going to their second Super Bowl in four seasons together," Kerr said.
"The Rams were the second 10+ win team in NFL history to have no wins by more than 10 points (1978 Houston Oilers were the other) and were the only playoff team with a negative score differential during the regular season (-19). Los Angeles turned its season around thanks to Stafford, who had 15 passing touchdowns to just one interception in the final nine games last season (including playoffs). Stafford also has an NFL-best 19-4 record from December onward since joining the Rams in 2021 (including playoffs).
Kerr noted that Stafford has generally performed well in the playoffs with McVay and the Rams. Stafford hopes to make it to the postseason this year. However, he would like to go much deeper in the postseason than he did last season.
"Stafford is 5-2 in playoff career with the Rams and has the second-most passing yards per game in the postseason in NFL history (299.6). He has the 10th-most passing yards (59,809) and passing touchdowns (377) in league history, numbers that will likely increase in 2025. The championship with McVay carries significant merit," Kerr said.
"McVay is still one of the best coaches in the league, having led the Rams to six playoff appearances in eight years. He's 80-52 in the regular season (.606 win percentage) with an 8-5 playoff record (.615). The Rams have four NFC West titles, two NFC championships, and a Super Bowl title under McVay's watch. McVay has led the Rams to five double-digit win seasons and is the youngest coach to appear in two Super Bowls (36 years, 1 month old).
The Rams have a winning pedigree with Stafford and McVay, even if the duo appears to be heading towards the end of their tenure together. Their Hall of Fame resume continues to strengthen.
