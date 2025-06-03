Predicting the Rams' Starting Rosters For 2025 Season
For the first time since the 2021 season, the Rams are entering their quest for a Super Bowl with a roster that has stars at every position and solid depth behind it. With so much star power, here's how two NFL analysts state the Rams might line up.
According to Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick, the Rams' starting lineup will look like this.
Offense:
QB Matthew Stafford (74.7)
RB Blake Corum (72.0)
RB Kyren Williams (69.1)
WR Davante Adams (75.8)
WR Puka Nacua (92.5)
WR Demarcus Robinson (65.0)
TE Tyler Higbee (76.4)
LT Alaric Jackson (78.4)
LG Steve Avila (66.1)
C Coleman Shelton (66.4)
RG Kevin Dotson (77.7)
RT Rob Havenstein (75.i)
So let's begin with the obvious fact that Demarcus Robinson is no longer a member of the Rams. Robinson signed with the 49ers this offseason as the WR3 starting position will likely be Tutu Atwell's, but expect Jordan Whittington to be rotated in often as well as Konata Mumpfield.
It's also more likely that Jarquez Hunter is the Rams RB2 over Corum, but that will be decided in camp. However, there is a reason why the Rams traded up for Hunter. Shelton will likely be the starter over Beaux Limmer, but considering Limmer was the starting center for the Rams last season, so don't think that battle is done and dusted.
Defense:
DI Kobie Turner (75.1)
DI Braden Fiske (57.6)
DI Poona Ford (85.3)
Edge Jared Verse (89.3)
Edge Byron Young (61.6)
LB Omar Speights (69.4)
LB Troy Reeder (57.9)
CB Darious Williams (59.0)
CB Ahkello Witherspoon (65.6)
CB Quentin Lake (65.3)
S Kamren Curl (67.3)
S Kamren Kinchens (71.5)
It's doubtful that Troy Reeder will be the starter, considering the Rams' defense improved when he wasn't on the field, and despite having the opportunity to bring him off injured reserve, the Rams didn't. The Rams also added Nate Landman and Pooh Paul Jr.
I expect Landman to be the week one starter, but Paul should supplant him in the starting lineup. However, the rest of the defense looks to be correct. Realistically, unless Cobie Durant or Emmanuel Forbes does something insane, the real only position battle could be for one of the safety spots, as Jaylen McCollough proved to be a big-time contributor despite only being an undrafted rookie.
On the defensive line, Ty Hamilton could replace Poona Ford but at this point, it's doubtful considering Ford's strong 2024 campaign.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and talk to us about this lineup!
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE