Rams Byron Young May Be NFL's Most Underrated Defender
As a rookie, Rams EDGE Byron Young was a dominant force up front as he finished second on the rookie sack leaderboard to Kobie Turner, and despite having better numbers than 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson, the former Tennessee Volunteer does not get the love his production deserves.
Recently, Pro Football Focus' Ryan Smith released his list of PFF Edge defender rankings, listing the top 32 edge players in the NFL, a list Young was not placed on. Young's contemporary Jared Verse came in at eight.
"Verse established himself as one of the NFL’s premier pass-rushers en route to Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, finishing fourth in total pressures (77) and sixth in pass-rush win rate (19.6%), wrote Smith. "He also defended the run at a high level, earning an 81.0 PFF run-defense grade. Verse continued his strong play into the postseason, recording 12 pressures and two sacks across the Rams’ two playoff games."
Anderson made the list at nine.
"Anderson, the 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year, elevated his game in Year 2, earning an 88.8 PFF overall grade — ninth among 119 qualifying edge defenders. He hit his stride late in the season, with four of his five highest-graded performances coming in Week 12 or later, including both playoff games."
While it's understandable why Young isn't ranked higher than Anderson, it's a bit bizarre that despite their close production and similar backgrounds, both players aren't even considered to be near the same tier of player.
This is a common theme with Young. He's the quiet contributor. After figuring out how to play without Aaron Donald, Young finished the season strong and had a postseason to remember. Yet, where is the love.
Abdul Carter is on the list at 20 and he hasn't played a professional snap yet.
"Projecting rookie production is always tricky. However, Carter led the FBS in PFF pass-rush grade (92.4) and total pressures (66), and he also ranked in the top five in pass-rush win rate (22.6%). He has all the tools to make an immediate impact at the NFL level."
"Carter has drawn comparisons to fellow Penn State alum Micah Parsons, who was elite as a rookie in 2021. Given his potential, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Carter crack the top 15 on this list next year."
PFF grades are tricky but they represent a clear point, the grades do not quantify what they can not calculate and for everything he does for the Rams' defense, Byron Young deserves national love.
