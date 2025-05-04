Rams Taking a Risk Not Drafting Matthew Stafford's Heir
The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the best developmental teams in the NFL for the last few seasons. They’ve developed a culture and roster that has opened up their window wide to win now thanks to the drafting of Les Snead and the trust in the young talent his team possesses.
This year’s Rams have just the right mixture of youth and veteran talent at key positions to suggest a potential run at the Lombardi Trophy out of the NFC in 2025. The conference has become one filled with brimming talent across the board and Los Angeles is considered close to or at the forefront of contention.
However, there is one small issue I have with how the Rams approached the offseason: they did not find a potential successor or developmental talent to grow behind veteran franchise signal-caller Matthew Stafford.
Two months ago, I wrote about why the Rams should invest in a young backup quarterback. While they did re-sign Jimmy Garaoppolo, he is not the team’s future.
I had mentioned that Stafford was close to heading off for a new franchise had his contract situation not been resolved. Even with his return, it was the right time to draft a developmental quarterback to be mentored by the Super Bowl champion signal-caller.
Instead, the Rams never looked in that direction with any of their draft selections. Short-term, it’s not a significant concern as the team is prepared for another run for not just the postseason but a trip to Santa Clara next February. Long-term, there might be some ramifications.
I can understand why Snead and McVay chose to stick with what they currently have due to the lack of talent in this year’s quarterback class. Trading back with the Atlanta Falcons and acquiring another first round draft choice helps with their chances next year of moving up for a quality QB prospect, especially when next year’s group looks much more enticing.
However, in a time when a Mr. Irrelevant can become a Pro Bowl passer and lead his team to the brink of a Super Bowl title, drafting a quarterback to be coached by McVay, even if he doesn’t become a long-term starter, should’ve been on the priority list for the Rams. Not addressing the issue is risky but it shows the confidence the team has in Stafford’s ability to continue playing at a high level.
I’m of the belief that NFL teams should draft a quarterback every year, no matter their situation and the Rams apply here. While it is not the end-all, be-all for how the team operates, it doesn’t ease the feeling of not having a Jaxon Dart or Jalen Milroe to develop behind Stafford and Garoppolo.
However, we must trust the process that Los Angeles has turned into success in recent years. The future of the franchise at quarterback will come, but the risk of not taking even a developmental talent this year remains.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and talk to us about the future of the Rams' QB room.
Please let us know your thoughts on this future when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.