How Rams’ Defense Finds Strength in Kinchens and Curl

The Los Angeles Rams have two selfless defensive backs who aren't afraid to get physical

Brock Vierra

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) is congratulated after an interception in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams have two top safeties in Kam Curl and Kamren Kinchens. Both men rarely come out of the game and over the past two seasons, have come up time and time again, making consistent tackles and creating game-winning turnovers over the course of the Rams' tenure.

The Tackling Machines

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Kam Curl

Curl, once disregarded by the NFL after his stellar rookie season, was blanketed by the tumultuous end of both Ron Rivera's tenure with the Washington Commanders as well as the final years of Dan Snyder's ownership of the team.

While some believed Curl was a flash in the pan, the Rams saw more out of him and over the past two seasons, Curl has put in tremendous efforts, winning games against the Raiders and Colts over the past two seasons via inducing multiple critical turnovers while being an irreplaceable part of the Rams' defensive dome.

Kam Curl
Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) during a joint practice against the New Orleans Saints at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“He's just playing good, clean football," stated Rams DC Chris Shula after the Colts game. "He's always tackled great. We’ve always thought he could play really good in the deep part of the field. It was good to see him high point those balls and come down with a few. He’s been tackling. He's been communicating. He's playing at a really high level so we're really excited about him.”

Curl's veteran leadership and ability to play closer to the line of scrimmage has helped the Rams maintain their bend but don't break philosophy, while Curl's physicality has played a massive factor in the Rams' continual stop of All-Pro running backs.

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay at a press conference after a NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kamren Kinchens

The University of Miami has a proud tradition of producing top-level NFL defensive backs, and Kamren Kinchens is the next edition of that lineage. Kinchens has been fantastic this season, playing sound football while adding the little nuances needed to take his game to that next level his pre-draft evaluations stated he had.

Kamren Kinchens
Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) celebrates after an interception in the end zone in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

I've spoken to both Rams Assistant Head Coach Aubrey Pleasant and Safeties Coach Chris Beake about Kinchens, and both men couldn't be happier with his performance. He is when talent meets hard work meets intelligence meets desire. All he needed was experience and now he has it. He's showing what he can do with it.

Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.