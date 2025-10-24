How Rams’ Defense Finds Strength in Kinchens and Curl
The Los Angeles Rams have two top safeties in Kam Curl and Kamren Kinchens. Both men rarely come out of the game and over the past two seasons, have come up time and time again, making consistent tackles and creating game-winning turnovers over the course of the Rams' tenure.
The Tackling Machines
"Leading up to Week 8, Rams' Safeties Kam Curl and Kamren Kinchens both rank in the top-10 for overall defensive grade and tackling grade among NFL safeties (min 50% snaps played), according to
Kam Curl
Curl, once disregarded by the NFL after his stellar rookie season, was blanketed by the tumultuous end of both Ron Rivera's tenure with the Washington Commanders as well as the final years of Dan Snyder's ownership of the team.
While some believed Curl was a flash in the pan, the Rams saw more out of him and over the past two seasons, Curl has put in tremendous efforts, winning games against the Raiders and Colts over the past two seasons via inducing multiple critical turnovers while being an irreplaceable part of the Rams' defensive dome.
“He's just playing good, clean football," stated Rams DC Chris Shula after the Colts game. "He's always tackled great. We’ve always thought he could play really good in the deep part of the field. It was good to see him high point those balls and come down with a few. He’s been tackling. He's been communicating. He's playing at a really high level so we're really excited about him.”
Curl's veteran leadership and ability to play closer to the line of scrimmage has helped the Rams maintain their bend but don't break philosophy, while Curl's physicality has played a massive factor in the Rams' continual stop of All-Pro running backs.
Kamren Kinchens
The University of Miami has a proud tradition of producing top-level NFL defensive backs, and Kamren Kinchens is the next edition of that lineage. Kinchens has been fantastic this season, playing sound football while adding the little nuances needed to take his game to that next level his pre-draft evaluations stated he had.
I've spoken to both Rams Assistant Head Coach Aubrey Pleasant and Safeties Coach Chris Beake about Kinchens, and both men couldn't be happier with his performance. He is when talent meets hard work meets intelligence meets desire. All he needed was experience and now he has it. He's showing what he can do with it.
