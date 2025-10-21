Rams Appear to Have Reinvented NFL International Travel
The Los Angeles Rams became the first team in NFL history to fly in a day before an International game. While the Jacksonville Jaguars decided to fly out during the week, Sean McVay and the Rams waited until Saturday to depart in order to maintain the team's weekly schedule.
With the Rams winning 35-7, this tactic may be employed more throughout the league, especially for teams on the corresponding coast of the cities they will be playing in.
The Rams flew back to Los Angeles right after the game.
McVay on Friday
On Friday, McVay spoke about his team's preparation.
“The guys have done a great job," stated McVay. "I've been so impressed. There are so many people that have been instrumental in this being a smooth, fluid trip. I'm grateful for all the people behind the scenes that we certainly don't take for granted that have made this really seamless. Our players have loved being able to be out here. The Orioles have been outstanding hosts and we've had a good week of work in."
"We want to be able to finish it up the right way, put the final touches on the game plan. We'll travel to London tonight and get there tomorrow morning, have a walkthrough, and then let guys be able to relax and get some rest. Then we'll be ready to kick off at 2:30 p.m. Guys are excited about this business trip that we have but I think it's been a good week for a team comradery that's organically unfolded. It's been about the week of preparation and guys have done a great job.”
The Inside Scoop
Fridays are very important to the Rams for a variety of reasons and giving Fridays to the players and coaches has been paramount to their success. Multiple people within the organization talk about it, whether it's getting outside work done on their bodies, family time, or time away from football, it's a critical part of their process.
So by not removing that portion of the process to make up for international travel, it appears the Rams were able to mimic enough of the Rams' typical game week to ensure such a productive effort. Expect this to become a trend across the league.
