Ram Digest

Kam Curl Shines With Two INTs, Shares Thoughts After Big Game

The Los Angeles Rams' safety talked to reporters after the game of his career

Brock Vierra

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) intercepts a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (10) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) intercepts a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (10) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Indianapolis Colts in week four action. Following the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford took to the podium before the organization opened up the locker room, with various players providing their take on the action.

During the course of the game, Rams safety Kam Curl would intercept Colts' quarterback Daniel Jones on the first and last Indianapolis offensive drive. After the game, Curl spoke on his game-winning performance.

Watch Kam Curl's Locker Room Presser

After the game, Sean McVay and others spoke on Curl's impact.

Sean McVay

Q: How do you asses Kam Curl's performance?

Sean McVay
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is hugged by head coach Sean McVay as time runs out against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“He's been a stud," stated McVay. "The guy, he's a grown man. He made play after play and then obviously made the pick to be able to get the offense the ball back and ultimately close the game out. What a stud, so glad to have him. I love Kam Curl.”

Daniel Jones

Q: What led to the turnovers this week?

“I think on the first one, I just have to throw a better ball, get it out there for him, let him run into it. Second one just a force. I think at that point in the game, no need to force that. We got timeouts and time. I think I just have to understand that better.”

Daniel Jones
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws a pass in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Q: Do mistakes get magnified against a strong opponent?

“I think that you're playing a good team and all those plays, times when you hurt yourself, self-inflicted stuff, turning the ball over, penalties, all that stuff is going to be magnified in a game against a good team. We fought and went back and forth but ultimately, I think we shot ourselves in the foot too much.”

Shane Steichen

Q: What are your thoughts on Daniel Jones' performance?

Shane Steichen
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen meets with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay following the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“I thought he played well," stated Steichen. "Obviously, the first one we tried to take a shot there. I thought the safety made a good play on the ball. Then there at the end, we were just trying to get chunks there. He tried to throw a whole shot to ‘Pitt’ [Wide Receiver Michael Pittman Jr.] and the guy went up and made it but thought he was efficient throwing it.”

Curl is the only man to force a turnover from Jones this season.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.