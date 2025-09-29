Kam Curl Shines With Two INTs, Shares Thoughts After Big Game
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Indianapolis Colts in week four action. Following the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford took to the podium before the organization opened up the locker room, with various players providing their take on the action.
During the course of the game, Rams safety Kam Curl would intercept Colts' quarterback Daniel Jones on the first and last Indianapolis offensive drive. After the game, Curl spoke on his game-winning performance.
Watch Kam Curl's Locker Room Presser
After the game, Sean McVay and others spoke on Curl's impact.
Sean McVay
Q: How do you asses Kam Curl's performance?
“He's been a stud," stated McVay. "The guy, he's a grown man. He made play after play and then obviously made the pick to be able to get the offense the ball back and ultimately close the game out. What a stud, so glad to have him. I love Kam Curl.”
Daniel Jones
Q: What led to the turnovers this week?
“I think on the first one, I just have to throw a better ball, get it out there for him, let him run into it. Second one just a force. I think at that point in the game, no need to force that. We got timeouts and time. I think I just have to understand that better.”
Q: Do mistakes get magnified against a strong opponent?
“I think that you're playing a good team and all those plays, times when you hurt yourself, self-inflicted stuff, turning the ball over, penalties, all that stuff is going to be magnified in a game against a good team. We fought and went back and forth but ultimately, I think we shot ourselves in the foot too much.”
Shane Steichen
Q: What are your thoughts on Daniel Jones' performance?
“I thought he played well," stated Steichen. "Obviously, the first one we tried to take a shot there. I thought the safety made a good play on the ball. Then there at the end, we were just trying to get chunks there. He tried to throw a whole shot to ‘Pitt’ [Wide Receiver Michael Pittman Jr.] and the guy went up and made it but thought he was efficient throwing it.”
Curl is the only man to force a turnover from Jones this season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE