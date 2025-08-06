SB Champ Listed as 'Underrated Candidate' to Start for Rams
As Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season nears, the Los Angeles Rams may be in some trouble. Matthew Stafford is dealing with a back injury and has yet to practice at training camp this year. After months of speculation that he could be traded, Stafford and the Rams agreed on a two-year, $84 million deal this offseason to keep him in Los Angeles in what will likely be his final years.
Even if the Rams aren't concerned now, who says this injury can't come back sometime during the regular season? Stafford isn't exactly young anymore and one big hit could sideline him for a few weeks at a time. Looking at their backups, the Rams do have one veteran they can turn to.
That would be Jimmy Garoppolo, the two-time Super Bowl champion who bounced around with a few teams over the years. Garoppolo threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns to one interception in one game last season as the Rams' backup and will resume the same position in 2025.
He may have to step in for a longer time if Stafford can't go for some reason.
Jimmy Garoppolo picked as 'underrated candidate' to start in 2025
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports listed five quarterbacks that are underrated candidates to start games for their respective teams in 2025. Garoppolo was No.1 on the list.
"Los Angeles is a popular playoff pick after Matthew Stafford flashed his signature arm talent last postseason, then welcomed Davante Adams to his arsenal this offseason. But Stafford is also 37, still recovering from back soreness that's kept him sidelined for all of camp. And he's battled plenty of other bumps and bruises the last few years, even contemplating retirement. That screams potential opportunity for Garoppolo, who quietly served as the Rams' No. 2 in 2024 after the better part of a decade as a starter. "Jimmy G" once helped the rival San Francisco 49ers to NFC title games. Might he have the chance to do the same for L.A.?"
If Garoppolo starts at some point for the Rams due to a potential Stafford injury, it's way better than the next option, which would be Stetson Bennett. Garoppolo isn't exactly young himself, as he'll turn 34 years old during the regular season. However, in a reserve role, he's exactly what's expected.
