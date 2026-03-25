3 Moves That Prove the Rams Won Free Agency

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have several small but critical needs in free agency and attacked them in a massive way. Here are three reasons why they won free agency.

1. Addressing Critical Needs While Understanding the Cost

The moves made to address the secondary and Special Teams were smart decisions, but what is even more brilliant is the structures of those deals. It would take a piece by itself to break down everything, but the way the Rams have structured contracts, it will allow them to be at full strength for a championship run in 2026 and 2027.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Then, once those current deals expire, the expiration runs concurrent with the massive extensions for the 2023 class and others when those are to be paid out at their highest point.

Matthew Stafford , Davante Adams, and several more massive contracts will be paid out either in full or with some dead cap via void years, giving the Rams the financial freedom to maintain their roster long-term, while setting themselves up to dominate this season.

2. Filling Up for the Present Fight Without Leveraging the Future

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke on the field before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There are two types of capital in the NFL. Salary cap and draft capital. As discussed above, the financial picture makes sense for the franchise, based on how they structured deals. Plus, Stan Kroenke's enormous wealth allows the Rams to adjust contracts in order to make the books work.

The salary cap isn't cash, it's accounting. A major part of an NFL accountant's work and for a front office's ability to succeed is rookie salaries. A four-year prorated deal that greatly benefits teams because they can get All-Pro talent at a fraction of the cost.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke in attendance against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In their moves, the Rams kept a first-round pick, used another first on an All-Pro corner, kept their 2027 first, retained their 2026 day two picks, and their 2027 second round selection. The Rams have a loaded roster and the picks to maintain success down the road.

Now the Rams could draft players or have enough for a midseason trade. Once again, the two Super Bowl trips under Sean McVay were spurred on by midseason moves for Dante Fowler Jr and Von Miller.

3. The Rams Did Not Lose a Critical Player This Season

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images