The Biggest Question the Rams Still Haven’t Answered After Free Agency

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have positioned themselves beautifully for the NFL Draft and the post-draft veteran free-agent market. They've addressed critical needs, were aggressive during the legal tampering period, and with the NFL trade market.

However, even though there are remaining issues with filling out the rest of the roster, there isn't a critical hole. There is a looming threat, as Matthew Stafford's health will forever remain a question after he missed training camp and the preseason with a back injury that required a variety of treatments and a series of tests to get right.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Thus, the fact that the Rams has yet to find a competent, capable backup, remains the team's biggest question moving forward, as for a franchise that is all in, there's no sense in taking the gamble without having two men who can steer the ship, especially if QB1 has health concerns.

The Rams Have Options

This feels like an episode of The West Wing where the White House is looking for a new Vice President, and candidates are being examined carefully as the President suffers from multiple sclerosis. There's a scene in particular when a congressman named Bob Russell is nominated for the job, and there's a debate over his confirmation. While the scene is set up to be about backdoor deals and political power plays, it turns into the question of if Russell is good enough, should he have to take office.

That's the problem for the Rams. Is anyone good enough to run this offense if Matthew Stafford goes down? And that leads to two options. Jimmy Garoppolo and Kirk Cousins . Here's the thing: there is no right answer.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Garoppolo is good, a winner, a trusted quarterback who knows his role and has no intention of trying to make a move for the QB1 job. However, it was believed that Garoppolo was set to join Mike LaFleur in Arizona as the starter. Why? Because Garoppolo excels in a Shanahan-style offense and LaFleur incorporates many of those traits into his system. McVay doesn't.

So if the Rams proceed with Garoppolo and he must go in, they would have to change up their entire attack to fit the needs of Garoppolo's playstyle. The payoff is that he has made critical playoff throws time and time again, sometimes in horrific weather.

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Cousins is able to run the system flawlessly. The problem is that he doesn't have a record of winning in the clutch, has made one big-time playoff throw, and it was in a dome.

Something to think about.