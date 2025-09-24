How Sean McVay Is Putting His Stamp Back on the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams' offense has improved each week of this season. We are seeing them improve, and that is good for this team. The Rams want to continue to do that and build more confidence with all the weapons they have on the offensive side of the ball.
Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best play callers, if not the best one, in all of the National Football League. He has been doing this for a long time now and always has ways to get his offense to play well.
It helps when you have a great veteran quarterback like Matthew Stafford leading your offense on and off the field. McVay has been able to adapt the the league and have his guys ready for whatever team they are playing and their defense. McVay always has the answers for his offense. They just have to go out there and execute the way they practice.
Sean McVay
This season, the Rams are one of the favorites not only in the NFC but to make it to the Super Bowl. That is something different from last season. And a lot of that has to do with the way this Rams offense is set up. McVay is doing things differently this season, but it is something that the Rams have done before.
"When Stafford got traded to the Rams in 2021, Sean McVay started to shift from the under-center, compressed formations, run-heavy offense that he ran with Goff. The offense became more spread out, used shotgun and pistol more, and passed at a higher rate because it had Stafford," said Ted Nguyen of The Athletic. "The offense started to shift back last season to McVay’s original approach, going under center on 45 percent of plays, which ranked second only to the Detroit Lions."
"So far, this season, they’ve shifted even more in that direction, going under center on 65 percent of snaps. Part of the reason for this shift is in direct response to Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who has influenced the league’s 2-high meta. The trend of keeping two safeties deep to stop explosives left them vulnerable upfront, so McVay countered with more under-center, gap-scheme runs and using more play action when throwing."
"That shift worked exactly as intended against Fangio’s defense. The Rams had the second-highest success rate that any offense has had against Fangio’s Eagles defense (54.8 percent) and ran for the third-most yards against them as well."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE