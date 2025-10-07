Identifying One Player the Rams Should Trade For
In the Los Angeles Rams' loss to the San Francisco 49ers, one thing was made clear, and that is that the Rams are still a ways away from being true Super Bowl contenders. The 49ers were down half of their offensive starters, and were still able to eke out a win against their divisional rival.
This was an unacceptable loss on behalf of the Rams, and one that highlighted one of their most glaring issues when it comes to roster construction. They don't have anyone in their secondary they can trust to hold up in high-pressure situations.
Trouble in Their Secondary
Mac Jones and the 49ers' pass catchers were giving the Rams the business all game, and while that may have been exacerbated by the Rams' defensive line not being able to generate any pressure, it doesn't take away from the fact that their secondary got torched.
Christian McCaffrey looked like he did when he won the Offensive Player of the Year award, and Kendrick Bourne looked like a prime Randy Moss. The Rams cannot and will not be true Super Bowl contenders if they have such a huge liability in their defense.
What Now?
If the Rams cannot rely on their defensive front to carry the defense, that means they have to find someone who helps their secondary enough that they don't need to rely so heavily on their pass rush to get home.
The Rams have two first-round picks in the upcoming draft class, and there are sure to be teams selling by the time the NFL trade deadline comes around. The Rams should be aggressively pursuing a defensive back with that extra draft capital, and I know one player they could target.
The Miami Dolphins just lost to the Carolina Panthers to send them to 1 - 4 and ruining any chances of them making a miraculous comeback. They're already down Tyreek Hill for the season, and this team looks bound to implode and is looking to sell by the time the trade deadline rolls around.
One player the Rams should be interested in trading for is veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick isn't the game-changer he once was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he gives the Rams an undeniable talent upgrade and keeps their championship window that much more open.
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.
Please let us know your thoughts on if this trade would make sense for the Rams when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.