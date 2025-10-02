Rams vs 49ers Live Game Thread
INGLEWOOD, CA -- The Los Angeles Rams are taking on the San Francisco 49ers at home for the second week in a row. The Rams are currently undefeated at home after they handed the Indianapolis Colts their first loss of the season.
This is the first divisional game of the year for the Rams, and both the Rams and the 49ers have the same exact record. The 49ers will be without Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, and Ricky Pearsall.
Looking Ahead
Their offense is depleted, which the Rams' defense should take advantage of. Expect Jared Verse to have a big game against Mac Jones and the 49ers' offensive line, as with not many receivers to turn to, he'll be forced to look harder for open pass-catchers, which allows more time for the Rams defense to get home with how much pressure they've been getting to start the season.
One of the biggest things to look out for in this game will be if Puka Nacua can continue the historic start he's had to his 2025 campaign. He hasn't had a game this season under 100 yards. It'll be interesting to see if the 49ers commit to stopping that streak.
Matthew Stafford has already shown he can distribute the ball to plenty of his pass-catchers, and if the 49ers overcommit to Nacua, Davante Adams, and Tutu Atwell will be there to punish them for it. Another thing to look out for will be the Rams' ground game, as it's had a quiet start, but can take over the game if the Rams consistently hand the ball off to Kyren Williams.
The 49ers' defense has been playing admirably to start the season, with them only allowing eight touchdowns so far throughout the season. They're also top ten in points allowed and offensive passing yards.
This may be a game where the Rams can't air the ball out as much as they'd like, which is why there's such an emphasis on the ground game. If they let their defense make big plays and let the run game control the pace and clock, they have an amazing opportunity to win against their divisional rival and get some serious leg room in the NFC West.
The game kicks off at 8:15 PM EST/ 5:15 PM PST and can be watched on Amazon Prime Video!
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread for updates throughout the contest.