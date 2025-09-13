Rams Continue to Commend First Year Captain Throughout Week
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a special talent with first-year man Nate Landman. Despite only being physically around his teammates for less than half a year, Landman's play, effort, and team-oriented spirit has earned him the love and respect of his team.
Thus it was no surprise to see Landman earn defensive signal caller duties and a captaincy, roles he proved he was more than ready for in his Rams debut last Sunday. Over the week, multiple Rams spoke out in praise for their new leader in the middle.
Sean McVay
McVay spoke on Landman's game winning forced fumble.
"At the end of the game, the goal was to finish the game, finish the mission and not put our defense back out on the grass after [Inside Linebacker] [Nate] Landman makes an unbelievable punch out and [Defensive End] [Braden] Fiske, what a freaking recovery," stated McVay.
McVay spoke again regarding Landman being named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.
“I think just the command, the communication, obviously the productivity. When he has 10 tackles and then he makes a huge play. There are so many different things, especially when you're the ‘green dot guy’ and you're communicating, you're making front adjustments, you're communicating to the back end on certain things."
"This guy is an extension of the coaches and he came in and earned the respect of his teammates by the way that he went to work every single day. He's really got a lot of love in the locker room that's been earned and he has a great way of being able to seamlessly fit in. He has a great feel for the right time and the right tone to be able to inject his leadership if you will. I thought he was really productive. He was all over the field and he did an excellent job, especially when you're going against an offense that you really don't have any inventory. He played rules ball, had great command and I’m happy for him. We were excited for him to earn NFC Defensive Player of the Week.”
Chris Shula
“Like we love to say he's a Ram," stated Shula. "Whatever you define a Ram as, people that love football, great person, great in the locker room, just a guy you really enjoy talking to. He works hard and loves football. You just knew from really early on that he fit in really well here."
"Honestly what he did on Sunday, I don't think was a surprise to anybody on this team, any of the coaches, any of the players. He was doing it all camp. He punched some balls out all throughout training camp. He punched one out in OTAs. He's been awesome and I was glad to see him do it and get some recognition for him.”
One has to wonder if the Rams are prepared to offer Landman an extension considering he's on a one-year deal.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE