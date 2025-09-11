Rams Sean McVay Gets Candid About His New Star Defender
On Sunday, the afternoon in which the franchise honored legendary linebacker Mel Owens, the Rams' newest defensive superstar Nate Landman announced himself to the NFL. Despite being a now four-year veteran, Landman had yet to have his breakout moment. That ended on Sunday when his punchout of the football from Dare Ogunbowale's arms ended up being the game-winning play.
Landman was a force, finding a perfect home in Chris Shula's defense, and for his efforts, Landman was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Sean McVay spoke about Landman and the award on Wednesday.
McVay is Impressed With the First-Year Signal Caller
“I think just the command, the communication, obviously the productivity," stated McVay. "When he has 10 tackles and then he makes a huge play. There are so many different things, especially when you're the ‘green dot guy’ and you're communicating, you're making front adjustments, you're communicating to the back end on certain things."
"This guy is an extension of the coaches and he came in and earned the respect of his teammates by the way that he went to work every single day. He's really got a lot of love in the locker room that's been earned and he has a great way of being able to seamlessly fit in.
He has a great feel for the right time and the right tone to be able to inject his leadership if you will. I thought he was really productive. He was all over the field and he did an excellent job, especially when you're going against an offense that you really don't have any inventory. He played rules ball, had great command and I’m happy for him. We were excited for him to earn NFC Defensive Player of the Week.”
McVay on Sunday
Sean McVay spoke about Landman's performance following the Rams' 14-9 win over the Houston Texans.
“I'll tell you what's cool about it," stated McVay. "We always talk about practice, performance and preparation equaling game reality and that's what this guy's done. He has gotten more punch outs than anybody. He has a great feel for it. He's so intentional and I think it's rubbed off on the rest of the group. He got it at a critical time."
"You talk about competitive greatness and that was on display. He's such a great communicator. He has a great way about himself where he knows how to authentically connect with a bunch of different guys. He's got a swag and a toughness that he plays with that resonates with his teammates and he closed the game out in a big way for us today.”
