Rams Wrap Up Final 2025 Week 2 Practice in Style
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are about to embark on possibly their most important road trip since their Super Bowl-winning 2021 season. For the first time in four years, the Rams could finish 2-0, marking a shift from a franchise building a new foundation to compete into a team that sits on the precipice of another Lombardi. Here's everything you need to know from Friday.
Los Angeles Rams
Injuries
A full report will be published later but here's the key points. Steve Avila and Colby Parkinson are doubtful, Sean McVay has not named who will play in their place if either player isn't avalible to go. The rest of the Rams are expected to play, including Kevin Dotson and Rob Havenstein.
The Offense
The Rams' offense looked good in what we were able to see on Tuesday. Sean McVay did state that we could see more Terrance Ferguson on Sunday, with him potentially making his debut on offense. As McVay stated in the past, they like rotating their tight ends so Parkinson's health and concerns about Tyler Higbee's long-term health could force McVay to press Ferguson into action.
To be frank, the Rams will need Ferguson week three so getting him game reps in week two will be paramount but as we all know, the Rams go by the flow of the game in regards to player rotation.
Friday's practice also marked Alaric Jackson's second week of full practice and we're at about a month of consecutive full practices for Matthew Stafford.
The Defense
The defense remains strong and stout. Something to keep an eye on is if the team continues to rotate three cornerbacks like they did last week. I was impressed again with Tyler Davis. He hasn't taken his foot off the pedal at all in regard to his preparation.
The Titans
While at the facility, we got word that both DT T'Vondre Sweat and RT JC Latham are confirmed out for the game, giving the Rams a significant advantage.
The Insider Look
I'm introducing a new part to the reports, which is the perspective of the team. This week, I spoke to Rams OLB Byron Young, where we discussed his current, versatile role on the defense.
"I see a lot of opportunities in general," stated Young. "Being a player who can do a lot of different things and moving around regardless of what it is. I practice hard for that. I practice hard every day, just to get my body in shape."
"It gonna be different things that can be thrown at me, but I just want to step up to the plate. I think so far, I've been doing pretty good, but I love it though. You know, it's something that can grow, and every day I try to get better at it."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE