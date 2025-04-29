Which Los Angeles Rams Rookie Can Make the Quickest Impact?
It wasn’t the flashiest of drafts for the Los Angeles Rams as compared to last year or the year prior, but it is still a rookie class that could still feature several immediate contributors early in their career.
The Rams originally started their draft with the No. 26 selection before trading back with the Atlanta Falcons and landing another first-round pick next year in the process. The team moved back into the second round to the No. 45 overall where they acquired Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson. Los Angeles then used their remaining draft capital to hit on their needs at running back, linebacker, edge rusher, defensive line, and wide receiver.
It’s fair to say that the initial reaction to the Rams draft class is underwhelming but just because they may not be flashy, doesn’t mean they can have an impact. Look at the previous draft classes that have helped build the franchise into a potential title contender in 2025; there are names that may not have been flashy at first but their strengths are what made them effective players at the next level.
In the last couple of seasons, at least one player from each class has made the quickest impact in their rookie season. In 2022, it was Quentin Lake; Puke Nacua in 2023, and Jared Verse in 2024. This year, I think Ferguson is the one that can make the biggest impact right away.
Some may view his four drops in 2024 as someone who has a major red flag with being able to catch the football consistently. However, three of them could be argued as difficult plays or bang-bang types. Ferguson is a natural hands catcher who makes him a reliable target in any passing offense he plays for.
The Rams have lacked high-end playmaking ability at tight end for several years and Ferguson has the ceiling to be a quality and effective pass-catcher right away. He offers impressive run-after-catch ability that can give any team a boost in the explosive plays department. Ferguson showed the catch radius to snag passes away from his frame and has the technique to be an adequate blocker in the run game.
If there is a player that can quickly rise up the depth chart and become a Week 1 starter, it’s the Rams No. 1 draft choice. The missing element in their offense is a quality tight end to complement Nacua and Davante Adams, and Ferguson offers the skill set to be just that for seasons to come.
