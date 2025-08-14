WATCH: Rams Sean McVay Post Saints Joint Practice Press Conference
CARSON, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on the New Orleans Saints in a joint practice on the fields adjacent to Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Following practice, Rams head coach Sean McVay held a press conference on the fields for which his team concluded practice.
Q: What are your thoughts on Chris ‘Pooh’ Paul’s performance on Saturday after missing the first few weeks of camp?
“He was really good, communicated well," stated Shula. "I thought he played really hard. I really thought that whole group did. It was fun because [Inside Linebackers Coach Greg Williams] ‘G Money’ was calling the game so I was the linebacker's coach again. Being able to talk to those guys on the sideline, really good game day demeanors. Pooh Paul's always been a guy, just talking to a lot of his college coaches at Ole Miss that when the lights come on, he shines the brightest. He tackles, he runs, he's physical. When you can play full tackle football with the pads on, that's when he is going to shine the brightest so I thought he did a really nice job with the green dot, especially for missing those first couple weeks.”
Q: What are your thoughts on Josaiah Stewart's development so far?
“He been great. [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe Coniglio and [Defensive Line Coach/ Run Game Coordinator] Giff [Smith] and [Pass Game Coordinator] Drew Wilkins have done an awesome job with him. He started off in OTAs, he came, he had a little bit of a hamstring so he really missed… they were here two weeks before we started our first true OTA practice that day was actually his first day of doing any individual or anything. Just to see him progress, whatever it was, it was only three weeks and I think we went to Hawaii, we only had that little bit of time and now he comes back healthy for training camp. As soon as the pads came on, kind of like ‘Pooh’ Paul, he's a guy that really showed up and thought he did an excellent job in the game. Great game day demeanor. He's physical, he's tough and we've loved the way he's progressed and he's shown that he can learn and some of those guys in that room have really taken him under their wings.”
