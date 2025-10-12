Rams’ Critical Matchup Will Set the Tone Against the Ravens
The Los Angeles Rams were given a gift by the NFL schedule makers when they decided to make their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens occur in week six. What could've been a shootout between both of these teams if it were scheduled earlier in the season will now become a get-right opportunity for a Rams team fresh off a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
The Ravens are depleted beyond compare to any other team in the league, and the Rams have to take advantage of that. Their defense is ranked last in a lot of categories, which means there's no excuse as to why the Rams can't boat race them and put up impressive numbers.
Matchup To Monitor
Bradley Locker is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he identified ten of the best positional matchups in week six. For the Rams game against the Ravens, the matchup to monitor will be Poona Ford attempting to disrupt the Ravens' offensive line against Tyler Linderbaum.
"Despite switching Los Angeles allegiances this offseason, Ford has continued playing like one of the best interior defenders in football. His 87.8 overall PFF grade is fourth among qualifiers, and his 86.7 PFF run-defense grade is third", said Locker.
The Rams' run blocking, or lack thereof, was their undoing a season ago. Poona Ford signing with the Rams was never going to be a move that broke the NFL world, but his value added to their defense cannot be replicated, and makes them a more complete unit overall.
"Likewise, Linderbaum’s 77.6 overall grade places third among qualified centers, with his 88.3 run-blocking mark the highest at the position. As the Ravens look to re-establish their signature ground attack with Derrick Henry, Linderbaum’s ability to clear lanes up the middle against Ford will prove portentous for Baltimore’s ability to notch its second win".
The road to a Ravens upset win starts with them winning in the trenches, and if Ford can't make the same impact he usually does, it leaves the door open for Derrick Henry to run all over their defense. He's been kept in check ever since his wild performance in week one, and with the Ravens having nowhere else to turn, it's safe to assume they will try to get the ball in his hands as much as possible.
This matchup will set the tone for the rest of the game, and whoever wins it will have the advantage over the other. Christian McCaffrey decimated the Rams' defense a week ago; they can't allow the same results to happen against Henry.
