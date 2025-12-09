How the Rams Match Up Against Their Most Difficult Stretch Yet

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to play two teams racing towards playoff spots over the next ten days when they play the Detroit Lions on Sunday before flying to Washington in an NFC West showdown against the Seattle Seahawks.

McVay on Scheduling

McVay was asked on Monday whether there’s a difference in preparation this week, knowing they have two games in five days coming up. McVay and the Rams have encountered this scenario earlier this season.

Following their week three loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Rams bounced back with a physical win over the Indianapolis Colts before dropping a heartbreaker in overtime to the San Francisco 49ers the following Thursday.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With all that being said, McVay states that while the entire season is on his mind, his focus remains on this week's opponent.

“Not necessarily," stated McVay. "I think this time of the year when you're talking about the last quarter of the season, you inevitably have to adjust and adapt based on, where are we at with some of the performance metrics, the numbers? And then if we need to take a little bit of the physical workload off, does that affect and influence how we want to practice Wednesday through Friday? You might see a little bit more of a modified approach. Is that to do with the last quarter of the season or playing on a Thursday game? I think it's a little bit of both."

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (31) runs the ball after an interception against Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"In the early parts of the season, you're not necessarily as worried about it. I guess to appropriately answer your question, there is a yes because of the time of the year with that Thursday game coming up but don't get it twisted, our sole focus and concentration is on trying to have a great week of preparation for the Lions.”

The Rough Portion

The Rams are set to undergo a rough portion of the season, but the good news is that the Rams have been here before, and history is on their side. Over the last two seasons, the Rams have either clinched a playoff spot or recorded a massive win on a short week that propelled them to the postseason.

On top of that, the Rams could clinch the division against Seattle if Seattle loses this week and the Rams win.

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris talks to Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald after a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

However, there's good news after the Seahawks game. The Rams will have a mini-bye as their next game wouldn't be until the following week when they take on the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

Then the Rams wrap up the regular season at home, in a game in which they could rest starters. If the Rams win over the next two weeks, they could essentially have over 20 days to get healthy for the postseason.

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.