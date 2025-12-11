3 Key Players For Rams' Critical Game Vs. Lions

This weekend becomes yet another crucial game for the Los Angeles Rams as they prepare to face the Detroit Lions. Many have had this game circled on the calendar for much of the season, and the hype is just as good as it would've been with either team bolstering its potential to win the best team in the NFC title. However, the Lions are battling to keep their playoff hopes alive in Los Angeles.

The Rams, including former Detroit star Matthew Stafford, are hoping to keep their great momentum going. They will need some of their depth to step up in such a critical matchup for both teams. That is why these three players for Los Angeles will be the ones to watch this weekend at SoFi Stadium.

Tutu Atwell, wide receiver

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) makes attach against San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Head coach Sean McVay will be happy to have the fastest wide receiver on the roster back in full health, as Atwell was designated to return from injured reserve this week. It's a great boost for the offense in a critical stretch of the regular season, as the former Louisville standout's explosiveness adds a quality speed element to the offense.

Look for Stafford to test the deeper portions of the field to take advantage of Atwell's speed while McVay schemes up opportunities for manufactured touches.

Poona Ford, nose tackle

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Poona Ford (95) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams defense will be taking on the two-headed monster of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, the running back duo who have been forces for the Lions offense for the last three seasons. This means that defensive coordinator Chris Shula will need to shore up his run defense this week, especially in the trenches against a run game that's fifth in rushing yards per game.

Nose tackle Poona Ford will be the player who will be needed the most in this matchup. This is a stout A-gap defender who uses quality power and violence at the point of attack to win his one-on-one matchups while handling double teams for linebackers to secure their fits in the run game. Look for Ford to be effective in this area on Sunday.

Puka Nacua, wide receiver

Nacua was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after his seven-catch, 167-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Arizona Cardinals this past weekend. He is, without a doubt, one of the best wide receivers on the planet, catching almost everything thrown his way. Against the Lions, he'll look to replicate a similar performance to the one he had in his rookie season in Detroit as the Rams look to secure their 11 wins for the first time since 2021.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

