Why Rams’ Last Loss Isn’t As Bad as It Seems
It's never a good feeling to lose a game when you were the heavy favorites, especially when it's against your divisional rival and everyone else in the NFC West loses that week. The Los Angeles Rams' loss to the San Francisco 49ers brings up multiple questions about the legitimacy of this team, and if they were own way over their heads from the start.
The defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, were expected to make it back to another Super Bowl in 2025. However, after dropping back-to-back games against the Denver Broncos and New York Giants, the NFC looks wide open, and the Rams must distinguish themselves from the rest of the other contenders.
Week 6 Power Rankings
Thomas Valentine is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he updated his weekly NFL power rankings heading into week six. Despite the loss to the 49ers, it doesn't move Valentine, and he keeps them as the sixth-best team in football.
"A tough beat for the Rams, who entered Thursday night as overwhelming favorites against a battered and bruised 49ers team. Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan always go blow-to-blow and give us a fun game, and it’s usually the team that shouldn’t win that ends up taking the spoils in these matchups", said Valentine.
The Rams were able to sweep the 49ers last season, but it's expected that it won't happen again two seasons in a row. The 49ers are talented, even if they were missing their most impactful players against the Rams.
They're still coached by Kyle Shanahan, who, surprise, is great at scheming his players open and knowing how to set up his players for success. It took a vintage Christian McCaffrey performance and a career-long field goal from Eddy Pineiro for the game to be sent to overtime.
"Would things have been different if Kyren Williams hadn’t fumbled at the goal line? Maybe, but c’est la vie. The Rams are 3-2, a top-10 team in EPA per play on both sides and remain a squad to watch closely down the road".
The Rams are currently in 2nd place in the NFC West, and with a depleted Baltimore Ravens team standing in their way, week six is a perfect opportunity for them to bulldoze an inferior opponent and get their get back. Expect Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua, and the rest of the Rams offense, to have amazing games as the Ravens defense is last in offensive points and touchdowns allowed.
