NFC West Breakdown: What the Rams Missed Out On
The Los Angeles Rams are still reeling from their Thursday Night Football loss to their divisional opponent, the San Francisco 49ers. This was a game that was in reach for the Rams, and one that shouldn't even have been as close as it was, much less a loss for the Rams at home.
In a game where they needed them the most, their defense didn't perform as they usually do. The Rams missed out on a golden opportunity to get ahead in the NFC West race, and that's doubly more so after the way week five played out.
Missed Opportunity
The Arizona Cardinals lost in the most inexplicable fashion to the Tennessee Titans, giving them their first win of the season and dropping the Cardinals to 2 - 3. They now sit at the bottom of the NFC West, and bailed out the Rams by losing a game that they absolutely should've won.
The Seattle Seahawks lost their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but this was a contest between two teams that were both 3 - 1 heading into it. The Seahawks put on an impressive performance, but in the clutch, Sam Darnold threw an interception, something the Rams are all too familiar with.
What this means is that every team except the 49ers lost in week five. Heading into week five, it looked like the division could be anyone's, but now, heading into week six, it looks like the 49ers have cemented themselves as the favorites to become the divisional champions.
The 49ers already have the easiest schedule in the NFL; they didn't need help from their divisional rivals in boosting them up in the standings by all of them losing. The Rams were already gonna be stuck in third place due to how amazing the Seahawks have been playing; this was their opportunity to leapfrog them and get ahead.
Looking Ahead
The Rams' next game is on the road against a depleted Baltimore Ravens team, a game where the Rams must win. The 49ers' next game is against the Buccaneers, and the Rams have to hope that they can continue to beat teams in the NFC West.
The Seahawks' next game is against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Cardinals will be taking on the Indianapolis Colts. The Rams have by far the easiest opponent next week in the NFC West, and in a week where all their divisional rivals can fall, they must be the ones to rise up.
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.
Please let us know your thoughts on how the Rams can gain some ground next week when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.