Rams' Star Veteran Amongst NFL's Elite
The NFL is ushering their new wave of quarterbacks. Last season, Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Bo Nix bursted onto the scene, in what was regarded as one of the best quarterback draft classes in a while. There aren't many older quarterbacks from the late 2000s, early 2010s left, but the few that remain are among the best.
One of those happens to be Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams. The Super Bowl winning quarterback is entering his fifth season in Los Angeles, following the blockbuster trade that sent Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions during the 2021 offseason. The Lions have since turned their fortunes around, while the Rams and Stafford went on to win Super Bowl LVI.
The 37-year-old Stafford, who signed a two year, $84 million extension to remain with the Rams this offseason, is still regarded as one of the best in the league. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports ranked the top 10 NFL players at each offensive position, with Stafford making the list.
Matthew Stafford ranked among NFL's best QBs
Stafford came in as the No.6 quarterback in the NFL, according to Benjamin's rankings. "Age (37) is a question along with stamina, but when he's upright and feeling it, his rocket arm is still capable of a deep playoff run," Benjamin wrote.
Stafford was listed behind Patrick Mahomes (1), Lamar Jackson (2), Josh Allen (3), Joe Burrow (4) and Jayden Daniels (5). It's a little odd to see Daniels, who has just one season under his belt, ranked higher than Stafford and some of the other quarterbacks on the list. Albeit, it was a very memorable rookie season from Daniels, so it's understandable.
Stafford threw for 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season, helping the Rams to a 10-7 record and another NFC West division title. With Cooper Kupp gone, the Rams replaced him with Davante Adams, another dynamic receiver to pair with Puka Nacua. It's possible to believe that Stafford can still put up some ridiculous numbers with the weapons around him.
The main thing that Stafford has to deal with at the moment is an aggravated disk in his back, as the Rams are listing him as 'week-to-week' and don't expect their starting quarterback to miss Week 1.
Stafford will look to climb these rankings by season's end.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE