Rams Matthew Stafford Receives Critical Health Update
On Wednesday, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport stated that Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who up to this point was dealing with back soreness, actually has an aggravated disc and has received an epidural to deal with the issue.
Stafford remains listed as week to week, and his status regarding the Rams' joint practice against the Chargers is unknown at this time. Reporters will be following up with Sean McVay this week to get more clarity on Stafford's status for next week and for the regular season.
McVay and the Rams organization remain confident that Stafford will be ready to go come week one against the Houston Texans.
We spoke to McVay on Tuesday in Oxnard, following the Rams' joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys, where he gave this update on Stafford.
“Good. Yeah, he's making good progress," said McVay. "He feels good. We've been able to increase some things behind the scenes and so he's in good spirits. He, [Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] and I sat down and we have a good plan, which I'm not going to get specific with you guys about. We do have a good plan in place that we feel good about and he's progressing in the right direction.
In 2022, Stafford suffered a season-ending spinal cord contusion against the New Orleans Saints. McVay was asked if Stafford's current health issues are associated with that. McVay stated it wasn't.
“No, no, no. It doesn't have anything to do with that. No, that's a separate deal. It’s totally different and I know you understand the history with all that. There’s been some different things that he's worked through as it relates to his back, whether it was in Detroit or even at different times here where there have been some things that flare up. We are erring on the side of caution. You guys will have more of an understanding of what's going on as time goes. You’ll talk to him. Ultimately, it’s about being smart and safe and getting him back out there with a plan that people that are experts have advised us on what's the best thing. I'll defer to them on that stuff.”
We'll keep you posted as things develop.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE