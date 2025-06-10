BREAKING: Rams Sign Rookie Defensive Linemen
The Los Angeles Rams made a roster move during Tuesday's OTAs, signing defensive lineman Decarius Hawthorne. Hawthorne, a rookie out of the University of South Florida, spent some time at the Buffalo Bills rookie minicamp before making his way to Los Angeles.
A double-digit tackles for loss artist for USF in 2024, Hawthorne also spent time with the Florida Atlantic Owls during his collegiate career. His signing marks yet another addition to their defense, but it also maintains Sean McVay's and the Rams' position that they're not interested in adding any defensive back not named Jalen Ramsey.
“No, I feel good about where we're at. Obviously, Jalen's a unique deal, but I think we all feel this way in terms of the guys that have played. We've gotten a lot of guys that have played meaningful ball at the corner position at the safety. We've got some different guys that can flex between safety dime, linebacker, the nickel star spot. I think that the way that guys will approach, similar to the previous question, there are a lot of young guys, or maybe even guys that are new to the Rams but have accumulated a bunch of experience that I think are only going to continueto take steps."
"I think when you really look at it, I thought that (CB) Cobie Durant took amazing strides last year. Obviously (CB) Ahkello Witherspoon played great. I think him being here in the offseason is a big deal. Darious Williams has been an excellent player for us. I don't think anybody can minimize that hamstring injury that he had to work through in the early parts of the year. And then it was great to see (CB) Derion Kendrick out here and (CB) Emmanuel Forbes made a play. So there's a handful of guys. I saw Shaun Jolly get in on a pick today. So I do feel really good about the development of that group led by (Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator) Aubrey Pleasant, (Safeties Coach) Chris Beake and (Defensive Assistant) Mike Harris.”
McVay doubled down on those comments on Tuesday. Hawthorne joins a loaded defensive line full of veterans, along with fourth-round selection Ty Hamilton.
Hawthorne was named a Second-Team All-AAC selection.
