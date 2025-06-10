WATCH: Rams' McVay Speaks to Media Before Week Three OTAs
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. -- Los Angeles Rams' head coach Sean McVay spoke to reporters following Tuesday's OTAs.
To watch today's press conference, view below.
Last week, McVay's offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur answered questions regarding the Rams' offense.
Q: How has Puka Nacua looked in OTAs and his goals for him heading into year 3?
“Yeah, what I've seen from him is I think a guy that's just continuing to work on his craft and get better. I've been really impressed with where he was when he came back for phase one. He's always going to put in the work, but I think he was better in phase one this year than he was the year before and just like he was obviously when we first drafted him a couple years ago. So for him, just getting into the best physical shape that he possibly can so he can go have the best possible year he can. That's all these guys. That's what we're doing right now, buildingfoundations not just mental, schematic, not just relationships, but physically so that these guyscan go into the summer in the best shape possible, continue that trend because that's a scary 40days for anybody so that when they come back in August, they're in tip top shape, ready toattack it, build to it and then get to September.”
Q: On what he wants to see from Tutu Atwell this year after re-signing in the offseason?
“Yeah, just go out and be the best Tutu you can be. We all know what his superpower is because he can run and that's a trait that, especially at his level and his elite level of speed, it scares defenses. It scares defenders. So just go out there, use that elite trait and what we do know about him is he's not obviously in weight the biggest guy, right? He might be 155 (lbs)soaking wet, but he is 'rangey.' He's long. He's not a hard target to hit because he’s loose in the upper body. You can throw it around and he doesn't feel like a small guy. When he's gotten his opportunities, he's made the most of it. You would think the way it is on paper right now he's going to get the most opportunities he's had. We'll see how it all unfolds but he's had a really good offseason and you just love Tutu. So happy he's back with us.”
