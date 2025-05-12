Rams Have a Clear Statement Game in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams were dominated in their first matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles last season. The Eagles held the Rams off long enough to beat them in their second matchup, which took place in the playoffs. Philadelphia eliminated the Rams and went on to win the Super Bowl.
While there are no moral victories in football, the Rams' loss to the Eagles sparked an extremely productive offseason for the Rams. As talented as the Rams' roster was last season, the Eagles' roster was simply better, as their roster is better than nearly every team in the league.
However, if the Eagles' roster is still better than the Rams', it is not by much. FOX Sports listed the top games they consider must-see TV this fall. The Rams' playoff rematch against the Eagles is one of the top games of the season for more than one reason.
"The Rams were Philadelphia’s toughest playoff opponent last season. Down 28-22 with just over one minute left, Los Angeles had the ball at the Eagles' 13 on third down. But Jalen Carter sacked Matthew Stafford for a 9-yard loss and then pressured him into an incomplete pass on fourth down to secure the win. The Eagles went on to rout Washington in the NFC title game and Kansas City in the Super Bowl," FOX said.
Ayrton Ostly of USA TODAY Sports agrees that the Rams' matchup with the Eagles is one of the must-see games of the season. It pits two of the league's best teams against each other. While the schedule has not been released yet, that game will be circled on many lists this upcoming season.
"The Rams gave the Eagles the most trouble in the playoffs last season and could be in for more improvement in 2025. Los Angeles' young defense has another offseason to get better and take on higher-profile opponents like Philadelphia," Ostly said.
"On a purely schematic level, the Rams' head coach and offensive play-caller Sean McVay, facing off against the Eagles' defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, is hard to beat. This would be a solid contender for the opening game of the 2025 NFL season."
