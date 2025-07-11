Former Rams Coach Makes Infamous List
The Los Angeles Rams have experienced more success than failure since relocating from St. Louis. Yet, things were not always as pleasant as they are now.
It was not all that long ago that the Rams had one of the worst teams in the league.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently ranked the top 25 worst NFL coaching hires of the last 25 years. He ranked Steve Spagnuolo as the 15th-worst coaching hire of the past 25 years.
"Another example of a fearsome coordinator who couldn't translate defensive genius to head coaching dominance, Spagnuolo is currently the face of the [Kansas City] Chiefs' perennially stingy Super Bowl-contending defense," Benjamin said.
"Long ago, however, right after a separate successful stint running the [New York] Giants' defense, "Spags" struggled to keep Sam Bradford upright and supported while the Rams bumbled through some of their last seasons in St. Louis."
Luckily, the Rams are a long way from the days of Spagnuolo's Rams, which finished with a combined 10-38 record. Rams Head Coach Sean McVay recently noted his feelings on the upcoming season and the team's roster construction.
"I think the good thing is when you just look at the last two years, you really realize as much as you say, 'Alright, we're going to carry some good momentum.' I think you want to learn from stuff. Each of the last couple of years, it's a totally separate season. We want to be able to build, and there is a lot of confidence, but it has to be earned," McVay said.
"You finish the season in '23 7-1 down the stretch, you go toe-to-toe with Detroit [in the playoffs], and then we start 1-4 this past year. There are a variety of reasons I could give for that, but as you accumulate experience, there is an understanding that every year really is a new year. When you draw on previous experience to understand that you don't take for granted setting the foundation the right way.
"That's what we started talking about last week with the offseason program. These guys are people that we feel like will be a part of that, but they're going to earn it. They're going to come into a great group of guys that are going to welcome them with open arms. I do think that we're in a good position to be able to project a lot of confidence, but we have to be able to go earn it and then hopefully stay
