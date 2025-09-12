5 Questions Rams Defense Must Answer Against Titans
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. When the Los Angeles Rams take on the Tennessee Titans this Sunday, it will be a barometer regarding both how good this defense is and how the Rams will manage the skills of the modern NFL passer. Here are five questions the defense needs to ask of themselves.
1. What will be the approach to stopping a true duel-threat quarterback?
Titans quarterback Cam Ward has a phenomenal arm with elite touch on the football. He is able to make off platform throws and he's dangerous as a runner. The Rams over the past two seasons have struggled with mobile quarterbacks and considering Kyler Murray is in the division and they play Jalen Hurts next week, let's see what they do.
2. Should Jaylen McCollough have a bigger role in the defense?
McCollough only played 18 defensive snaps and on all 18 of them, he either hit somene or was ready to. As one of the best blitzing defensive backs on the roster, plus one of the best tacklers in general, one might ask if it would be more advantageous to use these skills against a rookie quarterback who is mobile.
However, my question is also should the Rams be prepping McCollough to take over for Quentin Lake? He did have four interceptions last season.
3. Emmanuel Forbes showed up big-time last week, can he do it again?
As both a starter and as a member of the three-man rotation, Forbes has been a continual presence on the field. He did everything asked of him which was to maintain the secondary's dome against the Texans' receivers, maintain the integrity of the defensive structure against the pass and run, and play in a way that the Texans' could not make up for the disadvantages on the line of scrimmage by simply going airborne. What will he do next?
4. Tyler Davis, do you deserve more snaps?
Davis was one of three Rams defenders to record a sack on Sunday, joining Byron Young and Jaylen McCollough on the stat sheet. On Sunday, Davis saw 21 defensive snaps or 1/3 of the Rams' defensive snaps. This game could decide if he sees more, especially against the Eagles, who love to run the ball.
5. Could Josaiah Stewart take the pass rush to the next level?
Josaiah Stewart was mainly used as a rotation guy but in 2025, Chris Shula's defensive doctrine appears to be this. If Omar Speights comes out of the game, he is to be replaced by a "joker" type of player or essentially, a hybrid linebacker. We saw that with Jaylen McCollough, Quentin Lake's usage, and more.
So on clear passing downs, wouldn't it be advantageous to keep five defensive backs plus Nate Landman in coverage while rushing five? In my opinion, if Shula uses Young as a spy and allows Stewart to feast on the edge, he could either re-establish Braden Fiske on the inside or insert Jared Verse in between Fiske and Kobie Turner to induce havoc. The question is, can Stewart handle increased responsibilities if called upon?
