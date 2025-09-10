Ram Digest

Snap Counts, Notable PFF Grades From Rams' Week 1 Win

The Los Angeles Rams had several stellar performances on what was a victorious opening Sunday for the franchise

Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) hugs coach Sean McVay before the game against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were victorious over the Houston Texans on Sunday. Here are the details behind the W.

Rams Offensive Snap Counts vs. Texans (60 total snaps)

Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay reacts in the second half against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • QB Matthew Stafford: 60
  • LT Alaric Jackson: 60
  • C Coleman Shelton: 60
  • RT Rob Havenstein: 60
  • WR Davante Adams: 55
  • RB Kyren Williams: 49
  • RG Kevin Dotson: 45
  • LG Beaux Limmer: 44
  • WR Puka Nacua: 38
  • TE Tyler Higbee: 35
  • LG Steve Avila: 31
  • WR Jordan Whittington: 30
  • TE Colby Parkinson: 29
  • WR: Tutu Atwell: 25
  • TE Davis Allen: 22
  • RB Blake Corus: 10
  • WR Konata Mumpfield: 6
  • WR Xavier Smith: 1

The Analysis

The fact that Alaric Jackson played the entire game was insane. He just fully returned to practice the week of the game and he was taking on two premier edge talents in Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr in hot weather.

Jordan Whittington may not be a starter, but he plays snaps like one. Obviously, his count was inflated due to Puka Nacua's time away to get stitches but the point remains.

Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) attempts to tackle Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Another thing of note. Tutu Atwell on 25 plays, had one catch on one target for four yards. Xavier Smith on one play, had one catch on one target for 36 yards. It should also be noted that Atwell and Mumpfield were Smith's flanking receivers on that play.

Sean McVay remains dedicated to rotating his tight ends. Expect more rotation once Terrance Ferguson gets inserted into the lineup.

Top 5 PFF grades on offense (min. 20 snaps)

Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) attempts a pass during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  1. Matthew Stafford: 92.9
  2. Puka Nacua: 91.6
  3. Kevin Dotson: 75.4
  4. Beaux Limmer: 70.7
  5. Steve Avila: 69.7

Rams Defensive Snap Counts vs. Texans (63 total snaps)

  • S Quentin Lake: 63
  • S Kamren Curl: 63
  • MLB: Nate Landman: 62
  • S Kamren Kinchens: 57
  • OLB Jared Verse: 57
  • OLB: Byron Young: 54
  • CB Ahkello Witherspoon: 51
  • CB Emmanuel Forbes: 50
  • MLB Omar Speights: 45
  • DT Kobie Turner: 43
  • RE: Braden Fiske: 39
  • DT: Poona Ford: 26
  • CB Cobie Durant: 25
  • DT: Tyler Davis: 21
  • S Jaylen McCollough: 18
  • OLB: Josaiah Stewart: 15
  • RE Larrell Murchison: 3
  • OLB Nick Hampton: 1

The Analysis

Dec 22, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball asLos Angeles Rams safety Jaylen McCollough (39) pursues during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The big lesson is this. No Troy Reeder, no Shaun Dolac. Why did the Rams get rid of Pooh Paul? Because they're having hybrid safeties rotate in. Whether that's McCollough or someone else, the Rams expect to rely on Nate Landman all game and rotate Omar Speights out on clear passing downs.

Top 5 PFF grades on defense (min. 20 snaps)

  1. Nate Landman: 90.7
  2. Jared Verse: 90.6
  3. Cobie Durant: 87.7
  4. Byron Young: 78.5
  5. Kamren Kinchens: 66.4

