Social Media Reacts to Rams Week 2 Win
The Los Angeles Rams were on the road for the first time this season in Week 2. They traveled to Tennessee to face the Titans of the AFC South. The Rams were looking to get off to a good start this season and a good start on the road as well. They got exactly that. The Rams look good on their first road trip, and they are looking to get better and improve after this game. The Rams had a lot of things going for them, and they showed what adjustments they made.
The Rams are starting to look like the team everyone expects them to be. The Rams' offense and defense played a good game together for the first time this season.
This Rams team also had social media buzz about what they saw from them in Week 2 of the NFL season.
Social Media reacts to Rams win!
"He's going the distance
He's going for speed
He's all alone (All alone)
TOUCHDOWN!"
"Mama... there goes that man again."
"Fair to criticize McVay there, tried to force feed Davante and Kyren wasn’t even on the field. Just hand it off 3x.
Rams were on the Titans 3 yard line. Gained zero yards on 3 incomplete shots to Davante."
"Don’t know how you go shotgun that entire goal line stand and don’t have Kyren Williams in there… Just getting cute and overthinking it."
"Rams Puka Nacua with the longest rushing TOUCHDOWN since Todd Gurley."
"Because this Rams front is young, they still have a tendency to over-pursue and lose contain against these types of QB’s. They just play with so much energy — and still dial up plenty of pressures.
But that’s one of their (very correctable) flaws."
"B.Y. with the strip! Landman with the recovery!"
"Byron Young forces a fumble on the Cam Ward sack, Nate Landman pounces on the ball and sets LosAngeles up with a short field. Landman is ALWAYS around the ball."
"Tae's first TD as a Ram!!"
"Rams strip Cam Ward of the ball, recover the ball. He should be down. Former Vol Byron Young on the sack for LA."
"DAVANTE ADAMS IS A LOS ANGELES RAM!!!! TOUCHDOWN RAMS"
"The Los Angeles Rams look super deep this year. 2-0!"
"12K TAE."
"That Davante Adams TD is beautiful. NASTY stutter step paired with a gorgeous thrown ball."
"WR Davante Adams has 46 games with at least 100 receiving yards since his career began in 2014, second only to Julio Jones' 47 100-yard games in that time."
